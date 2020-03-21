Search

Advanced search

Still no happy ending for Cinderella after two months at rescue centre

21 March, 2020 - 08:00
Cinderella needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Cinderella needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping this will be the week Cinderella is chosen after months with the charity.

Tails needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkTails needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Cinderella gets along well with other cats and has a quiet but friendly nature.

Can you give her the loving home she needs?

If so please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

This week the RSPCA has lots of rabbits looking for new homes.

Nats needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkNats needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

They will be rehomed in pairs or small groups.

They will need large accommodation where they have the space to hop, run, dig and stand fully upright on their back legs.

Barber is can be a little shy around people he doesn’t know but has a sweet temperament.

He is thought to be around five years old and he would be happiest in an adult home.

Shay needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkShay needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Treacle is looking for a retirement home where he will get lots of attention and head rubs.

He is a very elderly cat and deserves a home after previously struggling as a stray.

Shay is a very friendly male cat aged around four years old.

He is friendly and could settle in with other pets.

Beau needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkBeau needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Beau is a beautiful young tabby cat.

She has had a bit of a rough time recently so the RSPCA would like to see her settled in a home soon.

She is very affectionate and loving.

Nats is a young active male aged between three and five years old.

Tails needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkTails needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

He loves lots of attention and fuss and likes to play.

He will need a home where he can have access to outside after his settling in period.

Tails is another friendly feline hoping to find a new home.

He came to the charity as a stray but unfortunately they have been unable to find his family.

Rabbits need a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkRabbits need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA’s rehoming line on 07867 972870.  All of the RSPCA’s cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.  You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.  There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

Most Read

Coronavirus patient leaves Norwich hospital before positive test result

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk rises to 17

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Two confirmed to have died at Norfolk hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where two patients have died Picture: QEH

‘Have a thought for others’ - Supermarket manager issues advice to shoppers

A Tesco superstore in Caister. Picture: Google Maps.

Teen US airman glassed in Prince of Wales Road bar

Bar & Beyond, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teen US airman glassed in Prince of Wales Road bar

Bar & Beyond, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

WATCH: The moment thieves steal £15,000 worth of goods from family-run business

CCTV footage shows thieves breaking into Anglian Internet in Rackheath. Picture: Anglian Internet

‘Have a thought for others’ - Supermarket manager issues advice to shoppers

A Tesco superstore in Caister. Picture: Google Maps.

‘Nothing can prepare you’ – stories from our brave NHS coronavirus frontline staff

A nurse using hand sanitiser. Photo: Jupiterimages/Getty Images

Plans for school places to be finalised this weekend ahead of new system

Sara Tough, director of children services at Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.
Drive 24