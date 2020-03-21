Still no happy ending for Cinderella after two months at rescue centre

Cinderella needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping this will be the week Cinderella is chosen after months with the charity.

Cinderella gets along well with other cats and has a quiet but friendly nature.

Can you give her the loving home she needs?

If so please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

This week the RSPCA has lots of rabbits looking for new homes.

Nats needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Nats needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

They will be rehomed in pairs or small groups.

They will need large accommodation where they have the space to hop, run, dig and stand fully upright on their back legs.

Barber is can be a little shy around people he doesn’t know but has a sweet temperament.

He is thought to be around five years old and he would be happiest in an adult home.

Shay needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Shay needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Treacle is looking for a retirement home where he will get lots of attention and head rubs.

He is a very elderly cat and deserves a home after previously struggling as a stray.

Shay is a very friendly male cat aged around four years old.

He is friendly and could settle in with other pets.

Beau needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Beau needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Beau is a beautiful young tabby cat.

She has had a bit of a rough time recently so the RSPCA would like to see her settled in a home soon.

She is very affectionate and loving.

Nats is a young active male aged between three and five years old.

He loves lots of attention and fuss and likes to play.

He will need a home where he can have access to outside after his settling in period.

Tails is another friendly feline hoping to find a new home.

He came to the charity as a stray but unfortunately they have been unable to find his family.

Rabbits need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Rabbits need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA’s rehoming line on 07867 972870. All of the RSPCA’s cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme. You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption. There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.