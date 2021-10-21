Norfolk Broads boating holiday company named best in Britain

Published: 4:25 PM October 21, 2021

One of Richardsons' boating holidays in the Broads National Park. - Credit: Richardsons - Stalham

An east Norfolk boatyard covering the Broads National Park has been named the Best in Britain.

Richardsons, based in Stalham, was named the 2021 winner of Boating Holidays by staycation specialist Hoseasons in their 15th annual awards.

The boating holiday company has been operating for 75 years and has another branch in Wroxham.

Greg Munford, Chief Executive at Richardsons - Stalham said: “Winning the category award was a fantastic achievement for the team in itself, but being named Best in Britain as well is quite overwhelming.

"It’s been the most challenging year any of us in the industry can ever remember, but we’ve seen a big uplift in the number of people trying a boating holiday for the first time in 2021 and are looking forward to introducing even more to the water over the next 12 months.”

