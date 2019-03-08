Newcastle fans travelling to Norwich face chaos amid rail strikes

Newcastle United fans travelling to Norwich for the Premier League fixture face rail problems due to an East Midlands Trains strike. Pic: Archant Archant

Newcastle United fans travelling to Norwich for this afternoon's Premier League clash face travel chaos due to strikes by rail workers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fans hoping to travel to the fine city by train have been hit by cancellations between Peterborough and Norwich.

You may also want to watch:

It is due to industrial action by East Midlands Trains staff, which is affecting services across the network.

No services from the operator are running between Nottingham and Norwich, however tickets are being accepted on LNER services between Grantham and Peterborough, Greater Anglia services between Peterborough/Ely and Norwich and CrossCountry services between Peterborough and Ely.

Services cancelled include the 11.41am service from Peterborough (arriving in Norwich at 1.13pm), which was expected to be used by many of the 2,000 Newcastle United fans travelling to Carrow Road, according to the Newcastle Chronicle.

The Chronicle said some fans were waiting for trains at Peterborough while others were travelling to London to avoid the disruption.