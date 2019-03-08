Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Delays and cancellations after train hits obstruction

PUBLISHED: 08:04 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:23 08 August 2019

East Midlands Trains services are not running between Norwich and Ely after a train hit an obstruction Photo: EMT

East Midlands Trains services are not running between Norwich and Ely after a train hit an obstruction Photo: EMT

Archant

A train has hit an obstruction in Thetford, leading to rush-hour cancellations.

The obstruction is between Norwich and Ely and East Midlands train services on the Norwich, Nottingham and Liverpool route are disrupted.

The train is currently unable to move and the driver is in contact with the control room to resolve the problem.

You may also want to watch:

The 5.50am Norwich to Liverpool Lime Street has also been affect and has terminated at Attleborough. The 6.51am Norwich to Liverpool Lime Street route will now stop at Attleborough to pick up customers from the previous service.

Customers are advised to travel as planned but journeys may be delayed by an hour.

Train tickets will be accepted on Greater Anglia routes between Norwich, Cambridge and Ely.

For more information click here.

Most Read

Hospital launches biggest expansion since it was built 20 years ago

Artist's impression of the new ward block at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

New deal signed between two Norfolk business ‘giants’ – Lotus cars and Norwich City

Simon Clare, executive director of global marketing at Lotus at the newly named Norwich City Football Club Lotus Training Centre at Colney, launching the new partnership between the two local giants. Pic:Anthony Thrussell, Archant .

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New retail park labelled ‘an accident waiting to happen’

Councillors and local residents meet at the Gateway Retail Park, on Tower Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Speeding motorists in Norfolk to be targeted in new crackdown

A police officer on the look out for speeding motorists. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Holiday park unveils £6.5m redevelopment of water complex including state-of-the-art flumes

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hospital launches biggest expansion since it was built 20 years ago

Artist's impression of the new ward block at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

‘A brazen waste of money’ - County Hall slammed for creating new £40K role while cutting services

Labour group leader Steve Morphew and Liberal Democrat group leader Ed Maxfield. Pictures: Archant

City’s Premier League transfer window deadline day - All the deals, rumours and Liverpool build up

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has until 5pm on Thursday to make signings ahead of the Premier League kick-off Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

New deal signed between two Norfolk business ‘giants’ – Lotus cars and Norwich City

Simon Clare, executive director of global marketing at Lotus at the newly named Norwich City Football Club Lotus Training Centre at Colney, launching the new partnership between the two local giants. Pic:Anthony Thrussell, Archant .

New retail park labelled ‘an accident waiting to happen’

Councillors and local residents meet at the Gateway Retail Park, on Tower Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Mick Howes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists