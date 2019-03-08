Delays and cancellations after train hits obstruction

East Midlands Trains services are not running between Norwich and Ely after a train hit an obstruction Photo: EMT Archant

A train has hit an obstruction in Thetford, leading to rush-hour cancellations.

The obstruction is between Norwich and Ely and East Midlands train services on the Norwich, Nottingham and Liverpool route are disrupted.

The train is currently unable to move and the driver is in contact with the control room to resolve the problem.

The 5.50am Norwich to Liverpool Lime Street has also been affect and has terminated at Attleborough. The 6.51am Norwich to Liverpool Lime Street route will now stop at Attleborough to pick up customers from the previous service.

Customers are advised to travel as planned but journeys may be delayed by an hour.

Train tickets will be accepted on Greater Anglia routes between Norwich, Cambridge and Ely.

