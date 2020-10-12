Rescue centre ‘delighted’ with Walkers response to crisp packet petition

Feline Care Cat Centre, based in East Harling, is "delighted" with Walkers' response to a petition regarding its crisp packet recycling scheme. Picture: Feline Care Cat Rescue Archant

An animal rescue centre has ended its petition which called on Walkers to reverse a controversial change to its crisp packet recycling scheme.

Feline Care Cat Rescue’s decision follows a “positive and productive” meeting with the food manufacturing giant, whose decision to alter the terms of its initiative had drawn criticism.

Walkers’ partnership with recycling firm, Terracycle, sees charities and community groups collect packets in exchange for Terracycle points, which can be converted into money.

It had been paying participants for every shipment of up to three boxes, but in March announced it would only pay for each group’s largest shipment every month.

Having joined the scheme last year, East Harling-based Feline Care has made £1,500 from collecting - but looked set to make just £180 per year under the new rules.

It led to volunteer, Sarah Bigley, starting a campaign urging Walkers to reconsider and, during a meeting with company representatives, an agreement was reached which will see the rescue centre assume a ‘super collector’ status.

Ms Bigley said: “There are nearly 4,000 collectors, but the handful who collect massive amounts of more than 30kg per month are still eligible for full payment.

“When changes were made by Walkers, we were not contacted as one of these ‘super collectors’ because it was only during lockdown that we started going over that 30kg mark.

“So we are now part of this small number of groups which collect huge amounts. Walkers have apologised for not being in touch and, actually, all of this could have been sorted out quite easily.”

In fear of missing out on crucial funding, Feline Care has amassed 14 builders’ sacks full of crisp packets which Walkers has agreed to collect and exchange for Terracycle points.

And, satisfied with the outcome of her efforts, Ms Bigley has cancelled her petition after it amassed more than 1,000 signatures.

“We didn’t know what to expect but we were delighted with Walkers’ response, their apology and their solution,” she added.

“We can move forward and make more money for Feline Care, which is ultimately what we wanted.”

A Walkers spokesman said: “We’ve met with Feline Care Cat Rescue and heard about their fantastic efforts.

“We’ve agreed a way forward so they will continue to be part of our recycling scheme.”