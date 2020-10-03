Cat rescue centre urges Walkers to reverse decision over crisp packet recycling

Feline Care Cat Centre, based in East Harling, is calling Walkers to reverse changes to its crisp packet recycling scheme. Picture: Feline Care Cat Rescue Archant

An animal rescue centre has launched a petition calling on Walkers to reverse a decision which has decimated crucial funding for the charity.

Feline Care Cat Rescue, based in East Harling, is urging the crisps manufacturer to reconsider changes made to its crisp packet recycling scheme, a partnership with recycling firm, Terracycle.

The initiative sees groups including charities, schools and churches receive Terracycle points in exchange for crisp packets, which can be converted into money as a reward.

Walkers had been paying for every shipment, containing up to three boxes, but in March announced it would only pay for each group’s largest shipment every month.

Having joined the scheme last year, Feline Care has made £1,500 from collecting in the local area - but would stand to make just £180 per year under the new rules.

Walkers said it was “hugely grateful” to the recyclers which made the scheme a success.

Volunteer Sarah Bigley, who started the petition - signed by more than 1,000 people - argued Walkers needed to think of “the little guy”.

“During lockdown the centre was crying out for funds,” she added. “Our shops were shut and our two open days had to be cancelled - we were losing £3,000 to £4,000 per month. The crisp packet scheme was the only way we could make any money, but Walkers has completely gone back on its promise. They boast about what they do, but really it is the bare minimum.

“There are groups and charities absolutely desperate for funds at this time. I see the work Feline Care do - they really go above and beyond, as all charities do.”

Ms Bigley and fellow campaigner, Sue Barr, hope to salvage a vital source of funding when they meet with a Walkers representative on Monday.

A Walkers spokesman said: “We are hugely grateful to the army of recyclers that have helped make the scheme a success.

“By offering double rewards points in the first year, we were able to establish the largest collection network of its type in the UK. In March 2020, our rewards points were brought into line with the majority of similar schemes.

“We look forward to meeting with Feline Care next week, so we can continue to support their recycling efforts.”