Community garden opens in memory of much-loved clerk
A community garden has officially opened in memory of a much-loved clerk and gardener.
The East Harling Community Garden, located near Market Street, has been opened to the community and dedicated to the memory of David Gee, who served as the parish council's clerk for more than 40 years.
Roy Brame, chairman of Breckland Council, cut the ribbon at the ceremony, saying it will be an "endearing and enduring legacy" to Mr Gee's memory and his contributions to the community.
He added: "David Gee was well loved and respected within the community, and I know he was heavily involved in all aspects of village community life."
A large crowd gathered to witness the official opening, including local councillors and Mr Gee's family.
The garden, which has been developed by six volunteers and funded by local donations, was highly commended in the CPRE Norfolk Awards 2021 this week.
