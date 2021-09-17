News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Community garden opens in memory of much-loved clerk

Sarah Hussain

Published: 3:30 PM September 17, 2021   
Roy Brame, chairman of Breckland Council officially opened the East Harling Community Garden.

Roy Brame, chairman of Breckland Council officially opened the East Harling Community Garden. - Credit: Breckland Council

A community garden has officially opened in memory of a much-loved clerk and gardener.

The East Harling Community Garden, located near Market Street, has been opened to the community and dedicated to the memory of David Gee, who served as the parish council's clerk for more than 40 years.

Roy Brame, chairman of Breckland Council, cut the ribbon at the ceremony, saying it will be an "endearing and enduring legacy" to Mr Gee's memory and his contributions to the community.

Roy Brame, chairman of Breckland Council and Kate Filby from East Harling Parish Council.

Roy Brame, chairman of Breckland Council and Kate Filby from East Harling Parish Council. - Credit: Breckland Council

He added: "David Gee was well loved and respected within the community, and I know he was heavily involved in all aspects of village community life."

A large crowd gathered to witness the official opening, including local councillors and Mr Gee's family.

The garden, which has been developed by six volunteers and funded by local donations, was highly commended in the CPRE Norfolk Awards 2021 this week.

The East Harling Community garden is dedicated to the late Mr Gee, whose family attended the official opening.

The East Harling Community garden is dedicated to the late Mr Gee, whose family attended the official opening. - Credit: Breckland Council

The East Harling community garden was opened in memory of David Richard Gee.

The East Harling community garden was opened in memory of David Richard Gee. - Credit: Breckland Council

The East Harling community garden has been officially opened.

The East Harling community garden includes a seed exchange box for gardeners to share fruit and vegetable seeds. - Credit: Breckland Council


