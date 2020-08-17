Cat rescue centre calls for support after flooding leaves hundreds of pounds of damage

Feline Care Cat Rescue are asking for donations after they were flooded yesterday in the storms. They scooped over 30 buckets of water out of just one of the pens. Left Emma Honey, Catery Assistant and Anna Lancaster, Volunteer Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A cat rescue centre has made an appeal for support, after severe flooding has left them with hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Feline Care Cat Rescue are asking for donations after they were flooded yesterday in the storms. They scooped over 30 buckets of water out of just one of the pens. Plug the cat Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Feline Care Cat Rescue are asking for donations after they were flooded yesterday in the storms. They scooped over 30 buckets of water out of just one of the pens. Plug the cat Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Feline Care Cat Rescue, on Roudham Road, in East Harling, was amongst the worst hit as torrential rain fell on the Norfolk village on Sunday.

But after struggling to secure funding during lockdown, fundraising events or open days cancelled, and the closure of one of its charity shops, Feline Care manager and founding trustee, Molly Farrar, said this was just another hit for the cat rescue charity.

She said: “It was pretty scary because we didn’t know what was coming next, what damage there would be and how much it would cost?

“During lockdown we started renovating our cat pens and the two biggest areas we had renovated were submerged in water. We’ve scooped over 30 buckets of water out of just one of the pens.

“Now we are waiting for everything to dry out to access the extent of the damage, but we have probably got in the region of 60 metres of guttering to redo, flooring in one of the pens and cat furniture and scratch posts to replace. It will certainly be hundreds of pounds.

“In the 14 years I’ve been here we have never had rain and flooding that extreme.”

The rescue and rehoming site currently cares for more than 120 cats, who were all locked away safely during the thunderstorm.

But with more costs to cover to repair after water damage, Ms Farrar says the charity is more desperate than ever for the public’s support.

She added: “We are a rehoming centre our priority has always been helping cats who are less likely to find help elsewhere and we are free to give sanctuary to cats here.

“But this is another thing that has hit us at the worst possible time. We have no fundraising going at all at the moment. We have no open days and we have closed our charity shop in Diss permanently.

“There has been limited support for charities and cat rescues specifically, but we are going to do what we can to make sure we keep our staff and volunteers safe and we keep helping cats because they are our main priority.

“This year we have been battered from every direction, but we managed to stay open for cats throughout Covid and we are proud of that.”

To donate visit the Feline Care Cat Rescue’s Facebook page, here.

You may also want to watch:

Flooding at Feline Care Cat Rescue in East Harling. Photo: Molly Farrar Flooding at Feline Care Cat Rescue in East Harling. Photo: Molly Farrar