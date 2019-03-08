Search

Another Lowestoft store announces closure

PUBLISHED: 16:48 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 15 August 2019

Lowestoft's Britten Centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant

The Lowestoft high street has seen yet another storefront close, with East Coast Vaping announcing its closure on Monday.

East Coast Vaping, in the Britten Centre, announced its closure on Monday. Photo Matthew NixonEast Coast Vaping, in the Britten Centre, announced its closure on Monday. Photo Matthew Nixon

The store, which was located in the Britten Centre, said decreased footfall was the reason for it shutting its doors.

In a statement on Facebook, the store said: "After very long and tearful talks we have decided to close. We're so sorry to let our customers down but we have to do what's right.

"We love you all and can't thank you enough for your continued support over the last seven years from our humble beginning back on the markets to where we are today."

It is the second store to announce its closure this month.

A spokesperson for the store added: "Don't forget to shop local, and it won't be the last you see of us in one way or another."

