East Coast Truckers to hold fun day at the Forum

East Coast Truckers Convoy 2018 Archant

A charity which has been bringing joy to disadvantaged and disabled children for more than 30 years is holding a fund raiser at The Forum this weekend.

Every-year thousands of people gather to see the East Coast Truckers convoy travel from County Hall in Norwich to Great Yarmouth via Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft.

Now, ahead of the organisation's 2019 trip, which will take place on August 25, the East Coast Truckers will be holding a fundraising event at The Forum, in Norwich on Saturday.

Featuring seven of the trucks taking part in this year's convoy, the event will also include live music from country singer Mitchell C Scott, a tombola and a chance for people to find out about the work of the charity and its annual run.

Trevor Howlett, vice chariman of the East Cast Truckers said: "If children want to get in the lorries then they can, parents can take pictures, the day is to give people an idea about what we do on convoy day," he said.

The trucks will be at the Forum from 8.30am through to 5pm, with live music from 10.30am.