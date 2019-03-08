Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

East Coast Truckers to hold fun day at the Forum

PUBLISHED: 06:30 13 July 2019

East Coast Truckers Convoy 2018

East Coast Truckers Convoy 2018

Archant

A charity which has been bringing joy to disadvantaged and disabled children for more than 30 years is holding a fund raiser at The Forum this weekend.

Every-year thousands of people gather to see the East Coast Truckers convoy travel from County Hall in Norwich to Great Yarmouth via Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft.

You may also want to watch:

Now, ahead of the organisation's 2019 trip, which will take place on August 25, the East Coast Truckers will be holding a fundraising event at The Forum, in Norwich on Saturday.

Featuring seven of the trucks taking part in this year's convoy, the event will also include live music from country singer Mitchell C Scott, a tombola and a chance for people to find out about the work of the charity and its annual run.

Trevor Howlett, vice chariman of the East Cast Truckers said: "If children want to get in the lorries then they can, parents can take pictures, the day is to give people an idea about what we do on convoy day," he said.

The trucks will be at the Forum from 8.30am through to 5pm, with live music from 10.30am.

Most Read

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motor trader fined after car loses ill-fitted wheel at 60mph on A11 a day after sale

Car Shop Norwich, which was taken to court by Norfolk Trading Standards over a car it sold with an incorrectly fitted wheel. Picture: Google

Norwich police detain men wanted on suspicion of money laundering

Police have detained two men wanted on suspicion of burglary, immigration offences and money laundering in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

An underground military bunker could be yours for £10,000

Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the bunker Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Most Read

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

£150 for two years of house problems: Owner hits out at ‘insult’ over new-build defects

Families across Norfolk have complained of numerous snags and defects in their new-build homes - but developers are doing little to resolve these issues. Picture: Archant

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

The world’s only disabled air display team is coming to Norfolk Day

Mike Wildeman, Barry Hobkirk and Alan Robinson will take to the skies for what will be only their third ever outing on Norfolk Day, July 27. Picture: Bader's Bus Company

Ceremony to mark wartime moment German soldier spared life of Norfolk’s future chief constable

Peter Garland went on to become the Norfolk Chief Constable after serving in the second World War. Photo: Norfolk Police

East Coast Truckers to hold fun day at the Forum

East Coast Truckers Convoy 2018
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists