Everything you need to know about the East Coast Truckers convoy 2019
PUBLISHED: 11:52 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 19 August 2019
The East Coast Truckers Children's Convoy will once again be hitting the road to treat children with special needs to a day out.
On Sunday, August 25, the world famous truck convoy will leave for Pleasurewood Hills, with thousands of people expected to line the route from Norwich to Great Yarmouth.
More than 100 trucks will take children from Norfolk and Suffolk with special needs to the Lowestoft theme park, escorted by police motorcycles.
This is the 34th convoy since the charity was launched by a group of local truckers and has continued to grow year on year.
The convoy will leave from County Hall Norwich to Pleasurewood Hills in the morning and then return to County Hall via the seafront at Great Yarmouth that evening.
Ian Mackie, chairman of the charity, said: " A lot of people put a lot of effort in and when you get back and the kids are either tired out asleep or smiling it makes it all worthwhile. The amount of people who support it throughout the route is amazing. It doesn't matter how rough tough these drivers are, you have a lump in the throat as you drive down the seafront."
Organisers said the best place to see the convoy was along the seafront in Great Yarmouth, but that there would be a great view from any of the bridges on the A47.
Convoy timetable 2019
10:00 - Leave County Hall, Norwich
10:30 - Acle Roundabout
11:00 - Great Yarmouth (Gapton Hall Roundabout)
11:15 - Gorleston
12:00 - Arrive Pleasurewood Hills Theme Park
17:00 - Leave Pleasurewood Hills Theme Park
18:00 - Marine Parade (Seafront), Great Yarmouth
19:30 - Arrive at County Hall, Norwich