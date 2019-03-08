Everything you need to know about the East Coast Truckers convoy 2019

The East Coast Truckers driving through Thorpe. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

The East Coast Truckers Children's Convoy will once again be hitting the road to treat children with special needs to a day out.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The East Coast Truckers driving through Thorpe. Picture: Nick Butcher The East Coast Truckers driving through Thorpe. Picture: Nick Butcher

On Sunday, August 25, the world famous truck convoy will leave for Pleasurewood Hills, with thousands of people expected to line the route from Norwich to Great Yarmouth.

More than 100 trucks will take children from Norfolk and Suffolk with special needs to the Lowestoft theme park, escorted by police motorcycles.

This is the 34th convoy since the charity was launched by a group of local truckers and has continued to grow year on year.

The convoy will leave from County Hall Norwich to Pleasurewood Hills in the morning and then return to County Hall via the seafront at Great Yarmouth that evening.

Anastasia exploring a truck at an East Coast Truckers event outside the Forum, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Anastasia exploring a truck at an East Coast Truckers event outside the Forum, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Ian Mackie, chairman of the charity, said: " A lot of people put a lot of effort in and when you get back and the kids are either tired out asleep or smiling it makes it all worthwhile. The amount of people who support it throughout the route is amazing. It doesn't matter how rough tough these drivers are, you have a lump in the throat as you drive down the seafront."

Organisers said the best place to see the convoy was along the seafront in Great Yarmouth, but that there would be a great view from any of the bridges on the A47.

Convoy timetable 2019

You may also want to watch:

10:00 - Leave County Hall, Norwich

10:30 - Acle Roundabout

11:00 - Great Yarmouth (Gapton Hall Roundabout)

11:15 - Gorleston

The East Coast Truckers’ children’s convoy arrives at Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft. Scores of shiny trucks lined up at the theme park. Pictures: Mick Howes The East Coast Truckers’ children’s convoy arrives at Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft. Scores of shiny trucks lined up at the theme park. Pictures: Mick Howes

12:00 - Arrive Pleasurewood Hills Theme Park

*****

17:00 - Leave Pleasurewood Hills Theme Park

18:00 - Marine Parade (Seafront), Great Yarmouth

19:30 - Arrive at County Hall, Norwich