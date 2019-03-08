Thousands turn out to support East Coast Truckers convoy

Crowds lined Great Yarmouth seafront as the East Coast Truckers passed through on their way to Norwich from Pleasurewood Hills. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Archant

Thousands of spectators cheered on a popular convoy of more than 100 trucks as it gave a group of children a memorable day out.

The 34th annual East Coast Truckers convoy made its way from County Hall in Norwich to Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft on Sunday, with disabled and disadvantaged children sharing a cab with drivers.

Crowds of well wishers lined the route, gathering on bridges over the A47 and along the seafront in Great Yarmouth, to cheer on the trucks and their special cargo.

They were also joined by members of the emergency services for the procession, with police motorcycle escorts and first aid on hand.

On Twitter, East Coast Truckers thanked the team at Pleasurewood Hills, saying it had been a "fantastic day".

They said: "[We're] very proud of our convoy and the people in it, big and small."

The beloved event has raised thousands of pounds for charity over the years.

