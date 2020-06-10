Search

Advanced search

‘Very tough decision’ - East Coast Truckers cancel annual children’s convoy

PUBLISHED: 14:18 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:18 10 June 2020

Crowds lined Great Yarmouth seafront as the East Coast Truckers passed through on their way to Norwich from Pleasurewood Hills during 2019's convoy. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Crowds lined Great Yarmouth seafront as the East Coast Truckers passed through on their way to Norwich from Pleasurewood Hills during 2019's convoy. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Archant

The East Coast Truckers have cancelled what would have been its 35th annual children’s convoy.

The event, originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 30, normally attracts thousands of people along its route from Norwich through Great Yarmouth to Pleasurewood Hills.

Ian Mackie, chairman of the charity, said: “This is entirely due to the current situation the country finds itself in at the moment.

“It has been a very tough decision but the trustees had multiple concerns regarding the safety of the children when not being carried in the trucks themselves, each with a carer as well as the driver.

“There was also the question of the thousands of members of the public who line the many parts of the route and who congregate in huge numbers for the parade along the seafront in Great Yarmouth.”

Crowds lined Great Yarmouth seafront as the East Coast Truckers passed through on their way to Norwich from Pleasurewood Hills during 2019's convoy. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodCrowds lined Great Yarmouth seafront as the East Coast Truckers passed through on their way to Norwich from Pleasurewood Hills during 2019's convoy. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

He said planning had already started for the convoy but that if restrictions were still in place nearer the time, it would have represented “an unacceptable finacial loss to the charity”.

“This year would have been the 35th convoy,” he said. “There has never been a cancellation before but these are exceptional times for all of us. We decided that it was best to ‘play safe and stay safe’.

You may also want to watch:

“But we will be returning next year and hopefully have a great day as per usual with everyone’s continued support,” he added.

Crowds lined Great Yarmouth seafront as the East Coast Truckers passed through on their way to Norwich from Pleasurewood Hills during 2019's convoy. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodCrowds lined Great Yarmouth seafront as the East Coast Truckers passed through on their way to Norwich from Pleasurewood Hills during 2019's convoy. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Investigation after former Anglia TV presenter was sent email threat linked to House of Commons IP address

Dan O'Hagan. Pic: Archant.

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Anger over ‘senseless acts’ after public toilets are vandalised

Two sets of public toilets in north Norfolk have been vandalised. Images: Google StreetView/Getty

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Water supply restored to homes across Norwich after pump failure

Hundreds of homes across Norwich and beyond were left with low water pressure or no supply at all after a pump failure. Anglian Water engineers were tasked with fixing the issue. Picture: Anglian Water

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘He was more than obsessed with Carrow Road’ - Tributes to well-loved Canaries fan

Carl Watson, who was born and grew up around Norwich, was a life-long Canaries fan. PIcture: Katie Watson

Police smash £400,000 cannabis factory after public report ‘stench’

Police found £400,000 of cannabis plants at a property on Middleton Crescent, Costessey Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Very tough decision’ - East Coast Truckers cancel annual children’s convoy

Crowds lined Great Yarmouth seafront as the East Coast Truckers passed through on their way to Norwich from Pleasurewood Hills during 2019's convoy. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24