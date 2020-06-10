‘Very tough decision’ - East Coast Truckers cancel annual children’s convoy

Crowds lined Great Yarmouth seafront as the East Coast Truckers passed through on their way to Norwich from Pleasurewood Hills during 2019's convoy. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Archant

The East Coast Truckers have cancelled what would have been its 35th annual children’s convoy.

The event, originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 30, normally attracts thousands of people along its route from Norwich through Great Yarmouth to Pleasurewood Hills.

Ian Mackie, chairman of the charity, said: “This is entirely due to the current situation the country finds itself in at the moment.

“It has been a very tough decision but the trustees had multiple concerns regarding the safety of the children when not being carried in the trucks themselves, each with a carer as well as the driver.

“There was also the question of the thousands of members of the public who line the many parts of the route and who congregate in huge numbers for the parade along the seafront in Great Yarmouth.”

He said planning had already started for the convoy but that if restrictions were still in place nearer the time, it would have represented “an unacceptable finacial loss to the charity”.

“This year would have been the 35th convoy,” he said. “There has never been a cancellation before but these are exceptional times for all of us. We decided that it was best to ‘play safe and stay safe’.

“But we will be returning next year and hopefully have a great day as per usual with everyone’s continued support,” he added.

