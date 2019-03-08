Road closures in place for weekend's East Coast Run 2019

Runners of all ages will pound along a Norfolk seafront this weekend as they tackle the East Coast Run to raise funds for charity.

The 10km charity road race will take place for the third year along Great Yarmouth's seafront tomorrow (Sunday, October 13).

Organised by the Great Yarmouth Borough Council and the Great Yarmouth road runners, this year's event will raise funds for the Great Yarmouth Pathway - a charity for vulnerable people in the area.

The circuit starts at Sandown Road and is a two-lap course along North Drive, looping around the Venetian Waterways and boating lake before finishing with a lap of the running track at the Wellesley recreation ground.

Motorists have been warned there will be a partial closure and parking restrictions along North Drive and the North Drive long-stay carpark will be closed.

Councillor Andy Grant, chairman of the council's housing and neighbourhood's committee, said: "The East Coast Run is a chance for people of all abilities to improve their health and fitness, something the council actively supports and encourages within our community.

"As the race is pancake flat, it is a perfect entry-level course for anyone tackling a longer-distance run for only the first or second time, and I am so pleased that we have full participation for the third year in a row.

"The run is also a showcase for our seafront and it's great that the revised course is centred on our wonderfully-resorted Venetian Waterways. I would like to wish all the participants the best of luck and also thank the running club, volunteers and sponsors."

Cathy Tooley, the race director, who is a member of the Great Yarmouth road runners, said: "We hope everyone will enjoy the new route. There are lots of cafés along the way for spectators to enjoy and cheer on the runners from.

"The course has the potential of a personal best if the weather is kind, with the opportunity of a sprint finish on the running track."

The run starts at 10am and each runner's performance will be timed with a chip.