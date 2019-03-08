Search

Advanced search

All the pictures from the East Coast Run 2019

PUBLISHED: 14:40 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 13 October 2019

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Hundreds of runners braved the drizzle on the Norfolk coast to cross the finish line for this year's East Coast Run.

Children hand the runners their medals in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChildren hand the runners their medals in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The charity run, which began at 10am on Sunday, October 13, celebrated its third consecutive year on Great Yarmouth sea front.

Organised by Great Yarmouth Borough Council and the Great Yarmouth road runners, competitors of all ages took on the 10km course to raise funds for Pathway - a charity for vulnerable people living in the area.

Michael Eccles (second), left; Matthew Jeffries (first), centre; and James O'Neill (third) in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMichael Eccles (second), left; Matthew Jeffries (first), centre; and James O'Neill (third) in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The circuit started at Sandown Road and was a two-lap course along North Drive, looping around the Venetian Waterways and boating lake before finishing with a lap of the running track at the Wellesley recreation ground.

Cathy Tooley, race director, who is also a member of the Great Yarmouth road runners, said: "The East Coast Run went well - we were pleased the race sold out and there were 907 runners. It was excellent, the weather was kind to us."

James O'Neill is third in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJames O'Neill is third in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The fastest time for men for this year's East Coast Run was 33 minutes and 22 seconds by Matt Jeffries and 38 minutes and five seconds by Sam Lines for the women's.

The race director, who also volunteers for Pathways, said: "It is a nice race because it is a huge mix of people. This race always attracts a 50/50 of runners who are in clubs and those who aren't.

Michael Eccles comes in second in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMichael Eccles comes in second in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"There was a chap running with a wheelchair, I believe we had a blind runner with a guide.

"It was a really lovely atmosphere."

Matthew Jeffries wins the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMatthew Jeffries wins the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ahead of the race, councillor Andy Grant, chairman of the council's housing and neighbourhood committee, said: "The East Coast Run is a chance for people of all abilities to improve their health and fitness, something the council actively supports and encourages within our community.

"As the race is pancake flat, it is a perfect entry-level course for anyone tackling a longer-distance run for only the first or second time, and I am so pleased that we have full participation for the third year in a row."

Matthew Jeffries wins the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMatthew Jeffries wins the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

This year, the runner's performance was timed with a chip.

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

James O'Neill, left, and Michael Eccles, follow the leader in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJames O'Neill, left, and Michael Eccles, follow the leader in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Children rescued from burning car after bus crash

Emergency services were called a crash on te A149 near Holkham. Photo: Google

Whales seen off Norfolk coast

Two whales, believed to be minke, have been sighted off the Norfolk coast Picture: Submitted

Road to close for nine hours for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Man arrested over ‘incident’ in lane

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

High street jeweller with Norwich outlet collapses into administration

Links of London, which has a concession in Jarrold, has collapsed. Picture: Steve Adams/Archant

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Mystery villager scoops £30,000 in Postcode Lottery

X Factor's Danyl Johnson is one of the faces of People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Road to close for nine hours for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested after shooting in quiet street

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Reckless in the extreme’ Man narrowly avoids crash after pile of rubbish dumped on road

The pile of rubbish illegally dumped in Ringwood. Photo: David Pett

‘I want to live my life’ - Navy veteran on how she copes with PTSD after Bosnian War experience

Sue Stephenson-Martin from Norwich has used exercise and exploring the countryside to help deal with PTSD. Photo: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists