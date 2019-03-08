All the pictures from the East Coast Run 2019

Runners taking part in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Hundreds of runners braved the drizzle on the Norfolk coast to cross the finish line for this year's East Coast Run.

Children hand the runners their medals in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Children hand the runners their medals in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The charity run, which began at 10am on Sunday, October 13, celebrated its third consecutive year on Great Yarmouth sea front.

Organised by Great Yarmouth Borough Council and the Great Yarmouth road runners, competitors of all ages took on the 10km course to raise funds for Pathway - a charity for vulnerable people living in the area.

Michael Eccles (second), left; Matthew Jeffries (first), centre; and James O'Neill (third) in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Michael Eccles (second), left; Matthew Jeffries (first), centre; and James O'Neill (third) in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The circuit started at Sandown Road and was a two-lap course along North Drive, looping around the Venetian Waterways and boating lake before finishing with a lap of the running track at the Wellesley recreation ground.

Cathy Tooley, race director, who is also a member of the Great Yarmouth road runners, said: "The East Coast Run went well - we were pleased the race sold out and there were 907 runners. It was excellent, the weather was kind to us."

James O'Neill is third in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY James O'Neill is third in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The fastest time for men for this year's East Coast Run was 33 minutes and 22 seconds by Matt Jeffries and 38 minutes and five seconds by Sam Lines for the women's.

The race director, who also volunteers for Pathways, said: "It is a nice race because it is a huge mix of people. This race always attracts a 50/50 of runners who are in clubs and those who aren't.

Michael Eccles comes in second in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Michael Eccles comes in second in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"There was a chap running with a wheelchair, I believe we had a blind runner with a guide.

"It was a really lovely atmosphere."

Matthew Jeffries wins the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Matthew Jeffries wins the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ahead of the race, councillor Andy Grant, chairman of the council's housing and neighbourhood committee, said: "The East Coast Run is a chance for people of all abilities to improve their health and fitness, something the council actively supports and encourages within our community.

"As the race is pancake flat, it is a perfect entry-level course for anyone tackling a longer-distance run for only the first or second time, and I am so pleased that we have full participation for the third year in a row."

Matthew Jeffries wins the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Matthew Jeffries wins the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

This year, the runner's performance was timed with a chip.

James O'Neill, left, and Michael Eccles, follow the leader in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY James O'Neill, left, and Michael Eccles, follow the leader in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

