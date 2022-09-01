'Unadoptables' - 5 rescue cats that have struggled to find homes

Marlon and Dingle are among a group of "unadoptable" cats at a rescue centre that are desperately waiting for someone to take them home.

East Coast Pet Rescue is appealing to cat-lovers who are willing to offer their homes to care for these "beautiful" felines who need a bit of extra attention.

A spokesperson from the rescue centre said: "We have five beautiful cats who all seem unadoptable. But we don't believe they are and this week we are searching for loving homes that can offer these pets a fantastic forever home.

"Some have a few issues but none of them are unadoptable."

1. Tessa

Tessa is currently up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

"Tessa is a big, beautiful female who came to us rather overweight, she is currently on a controlled weight loss programme and has diabetic food.

"She has daily injections for diabetes but she doesn't mind and Tessa is living a great life.

"All she needs is to live it in a home with her own family. She likes to show you her belly and loves a head rub."

2. Marlon

Marlon is currently up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

"Marlon suffers with skin allergies which have been controlled with a suitable diet, and regular flea treatments.

"He is currently on Royal Canin Hypoallergenic dry food which suits him really well.

"This can be purchased online via several pet sites.

"This may seem quite costly but as it lasts so long it doesn't work out to be overly expensive.

"He is certainly well worth it as he is an affectionate and loving cat, he would need to be the only cat as he does not like his own kind and wants to keep you all to himself.

"He would also prefer to be an indoor cat - a catio or secure garden would be a bonus for him."

3. Leo the lion

Leo is currently up for at East Coast Pet Rescue - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

"What a complete soppy date Leo is, he loves fuss in abundance and to get on your knee.

"He is the most adorable boy and all he needs is an indoor home as the only cat as he is FIV+.

"He is otherwise healthy and a stunner, we believe he is around eight years old and would be a great companion for someone lucky and you will never be lonely."

4. Dingle Dongle

Dingle Dongle is currently up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

"Dingle dongle came in with a skin condition and is also on Royal Canin Hypoallergenic food.

"He may need to have a steroid injection from time to time if his skin flares however this is well controlled with food and regular flea treatments.

"Having stability and a nice chilled-out home with no other pets would be a benefit to him.

"Lashings of love and some good company would suit him just fine - are you the one for him?"

5. Magic

Magic is currently up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

"Magic will melt your heart.

"She is a cat just waiting for the right owner who will release the confidence for her to be herself.

"She will likely hide away for a while and it's best to just let her be and do her own thing.

"She will come to you once she knows she is okay. Magic has had a very unsettled past and you will be rewarded with one stunning cat if you have the patience to be her friend.

"This must be her forever home so if you could be the one, pick up the phone and ring."

For those interested in adoption contact the rescue via email, eastcoastpetrescue2021@gmail.com, or call 07555 928600 for more information.