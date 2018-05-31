College campaign ‘will make a huge difference’ for foodbanks

Volunteers at Lowestoft foodbank. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A coastal college has become one of 10 colleges across the country to sign up to a national initiative aimed at tackling food shortages in their communities throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Fund our Foodbanks



We have pledged to join the FE Foodbank Friday initiative - a national movement that sees colleges across the UK support their local communities through the coronavirus crisis and beyond.



Please donate if you can - https://t.co/I11V4vN3Yj



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/PaIzWsuo5I — East Coast College (@EastCoast_Coll) April 7, 2020

Having donated vital PPE equipment to the James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Norfolk Constabulary last week, East Coast College is now helping its local foodbanks in Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth.

With foodbanks under pressure to help provide food and essential household items for the increasing number of people requiring their services, East Coast College has joined the FE Foodbank Friday initiative.

This is a national movement that sees colleges across the UK support their local communities through the coronavirus crisis and beyond.

The college has now launched a fundraising campaign on JustGiving with the aim of raising £2,000 to be split between the foodbanks in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

Stuart Rimmer, CEO and Principal of East Coast College, said: “As a college we have continually shown our support for our local foodbanks by donating food and essential household items that have been generously donated by staff and students at our campus drop-off points.

“However as we can no longer physically collect items to donate, we have decided to raise money to allow our foodbanks to continue operating and ensure we all can pull through this crisis together.”

Sam Porter, of Lowestoft Foodbank, said: “The need for foodbanks is on the rise especially in these uncertain times.

“Getting help from the college will be a huge boost towards our goal of helping every person in crisis.

“This will make a huge difference.”

Liz Townson, the Well Distribution Centre Trustee for Great Yarmouth Foodbank Plus, added: “We appreciate all the college staff and students are doing to help.

“Our amazing team of staff and volunteers keep working tirelessly to make sure that the most vulnerable and families struggling financially can receive some food during this time of crisis.”

To support the college’s campaign and make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/eastcoastcollege