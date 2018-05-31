Search

Advanced search

College campaign ‘will make a huge difference’ for foodbanks

PUBLISHED: 13:00 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:00 09 April 2020

Volunteers at Lowestoft foodbank. Picture: Nick Butcher

Volunteers at Lowestoft foodbank. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A coastal college has become one of 10 colleges across the country to sign up to a national initiative aimed at tackling food shortages in their communities throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Having donated vital PPE equipment to the James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Norfolk Constabulary last week, East Coast College is now helping its local foodbanks in Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth.

With foodbanks under pressure to help provide food and essential household items for the increasing number of people requiring their services, East Coast College has joined the FE Foodbank Friday initiative.

This is a national movement that sees colleges across the UK support their local communities through the coronavirus crisis and beyond.

The college has now launched a fundraising campaign on JustGiving with the aim of raising £2,000 to be split between the foodbanks in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

Stuart Rimmer, CEO and Principal of East Coast College, said: “As a college we have continually shown our support for our local foodbanks by donating food and essential household items that have been generously donated by staff and students at our campus drop-off points.

“However as we can no longer physically collect items to donate, we have decided to raise money to allow our foodbanks to continue operating and ensure we all can pull through this crisis together.”

Sam Porter, of Lowestoft Foodbank, said: “The need for foodbanks is on the rise especially in these uncertain times.

“Getting help from the college will be a huge boost towards our goal of helping every person in crisis.

“This will make a huge difference.”

Liz Townson, the Well Distribution Centre Trustee for Great Yarmouth Foodbank Plus, added: “We appreciate all the college staff and students are doing to help.

“Our amazing team of staff and volunteers keep working tirelessly to make sure that the most vulnerable and families struggling financially can receive some food during this time of crisis.”

To support the college’s campaign and make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/eastcoastcollege

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

NHS worker hits out at used car dealer over faulty Mini

Marina and Jason Patchett. Photo: Jason Patchett

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Cancel your broadband’: Agent tells tenants rent is ‘priority’ despite coronavirus

Leo Nickolls (inset) said he was gobsmacked at the tone of the email from Martin & Co. Picture: Leo Nickolls/Google Images

Nine key questions on lockdown answered as three-week review nears

Police officers in Cromer making sure the public are keeping to social distancing guidelines Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus: Norfolk confirmed death toll rises to 75

Seven more deaths in Norfolk hospitals have been announced, taking the total in the county to 75. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four guilty of breaching coronavirus laws after Sainsbury’s shoplifting

Four people have been found guilty of breaching coronavirus restrictions following theft from Sainsbury’s on the Hardwick Industrial Estate in King’s Lynn. Picture: Google

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Dog bites woman on bottom in park

Pakefield Park. PHOTO: Google Maps

Fire crew called after person gets locked in a pair of handcuffs

A fire crew responded to reports that somebody was trapped in a pair of handcuffs last night. PHOTO: Denise Bradley

New homes could be built at former car sales showroom site

New homes could be built on the former Harvey Lane Car Sales site in Norwich. Pic: Google Street View.
Drive 24