Search

Advanced search

Busy spell for RNLI crews off east coast

PUBLISHED: 16:05 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 12 August 2020

The yacht which ran aground on Gorleston beach after losing power while on passage from Brundall to Southwold. Pictures: Karen Alexander

The yacht which ran aground on Gorleston beach after losing power while on passage from Brundall to Southwold. Pictures: Karen Alexander

Archant

A call to aid two people aboard a yacht that had beached at Gorleston was the latest in a spate of incidents that RNLI lifeboat crews have responded to across the east coast.

The yacht which ran aground on Gorleston beach after losing power while on passage from Brundall to Southwold. Pictures: Karen Alexander The yacht which ran aground on Gorleston beach after losing power while on passage from Brundall to Southwold. Pictures: Karen Alexander

The volunteer lifeboat crews have been kept busy with numerous call outs in Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Southwold over a five-day period.

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Atlantic 75 inshore lifeboat (ILB) ‘Pride of Leicester’ responded just after 6.45am on Monday, August 10 to assist a yacht which ran aground on Gorleston beach while on passage from Brundall to Southwold.

The RNLI Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat, RNLB Samarbeta, responded. Picture: James BassThe RNLI Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat, RNLB Samarbeta, responded. Picture: James Bass

A RNLI spokeswoman said: “After arriving at the scene our crew was told that shortly after leaving Yarmouth Harbour the yacht had lost power and then ran aground on the beach just south of the harbour mouth.”

A man and woman aboard the yacht had managed to get safely ashore.

RNLI Great Yarmouth & Gorleston Lifeboat. The ILB - Pride of Leicester. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth & Gorleston LifeboatRNLI Great Yarmouth & Gorleston Lifeboat. The ILB - Pride of Leicester. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth & Gorleston Lifeboat

The ILB and the all-weather lifeboat (ALB) ‘Samarbeta’ returned at 9.30am as a tow line from the ILB was attached.

The spokeswoman added: “The crew managed to get the vessel afloat and once in deeper water the ALB took over and towed the yacht to Town Hall Quay.”

Southwold lifeboat responded. Picture: Mick HowesSouthwold lifeboat responded. Picture: Mick Howes

Both Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboats have been busy, as the previous day the ALB lifeboat ‘Samarbeta’ was tasked to a medical evacuation from an offshore drilling vessel about 41 miles North East of Great Yarmouth.

The lifeboat brought the person, who was suffering with Appendicitis, to shore, with the casualty transferred into an awaiting ambulance.

The Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat ‘Patsy Knight’ towing the 26ft yacht. Picture: RNLI/Tom RashbrokeThe Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat ‘Patsy Knight’ towing the 26ft yacht. Picture: RNLI/Tom Rashbroke

The inshore lifeboat crew was also called out at 11.48pm on August 7 to search for a suspected person in the sea off Gorleston, but this turned out to be floating pot markers for fishermen being mistaken for someone in distress.

The ILB launched again at 7.13am on August 8 to rescue a person in the sea near Gorleston Golf Course, with the person subsequently taken on board the lifeboat and into an awaiting ambulance.

The Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat �Patsy Knight� tows in a 26ft yacht back to the the RNSYC Marina. Picture: Mick HowesThe Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat �Patsy Knight� tows in a 26ft yacht back to the the RNSYC Marina. Picture: Mick Howes

The Southwold inshore lifeboat responded on Thursday, August 6 to reports a person was in the distress half-a-mile east of Gun Hill, but the casualty had self recovered.

On August 9 the Southwold ILB launched again and with the help of a paddle boarder the crew rescued three people from the sea south of the harbour pier.

Meanwhile, the RNLI lifeboat crew at Lowestoft responded at 7.10pm on August 8 to aid a solo sailor on a 26ft yacht with engine failure off Covehithe.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

Anger as rubbish piles up at seaside beauty spot

Rubbish has been stacking up around the bins on Beach Road, Brancaster, prompting a message to visitors to take their litter home. Picture: Supplied

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

The inside story on City, Liverpool and Jamal Lewis saga

Jamal Lewis has had a turbulent few days but remains a Norwich City player Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Norfolk road

A motorcyclist died after a crash in Watton Road between Great Ellingham and Rockland St Peter. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family tributes to loving mother who died rescuing son

Danielle Chilvers, 37, of Swaffham, who died Sunday after she went into the sea at Waxham to save her 14-year-old son who got into difficulty in a kayak. Picture: PA/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Senior Conservative councillor banned from roads for repeated speeding

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Norfolk road

A motorcyclist died after a crash in Watton Road between Great Ellingham and Rockland St Peter. Photo: Google Maps

Water use warning as demand surges in ‘1976-style’ heatwave

A garden hose. Picture: James Bass

Man accused of hammer threats and racial abuse against neighbours

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Shipping container plans for former RAF site near coast

The site off Langham Road at Morston, where a storage facility is proposed. Image: Google Maps