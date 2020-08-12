Busy spell for RNLI crews off east coast

A call to aid two people aboard a yacht that had beached at Gorleston was the latest in a spate of incidents that RNLI lifeboat crews have responded to across the east coast.

The volunteer lifeboat crews have been kept busy with numerous call outs in Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Southwold over a five-day period.

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Atlantic 75 inshore lifeboat (ILB) ‘Pride of Leicester’ responded just after 6.45am on Monday, August 10 to assist a yacht which ran aground on Gorleston beach while on passage from Brundall to Southwold.

A RNLI spokeswoman said: “After arriving at the scene our crew was told that shortly after leaving Yarmouth Harbour the yacht had lost power and then ran aground on the beach just south of the harbour mouth.”

A man and woman aboard the yacht had managed to get safely ashore.

The ILB and the all-weather lifeboat (ALB) ‘Samarbeta’ returned at 9.30am as a tow line from the ILB was attached.

The spokeswoman added: “The crew managed to get the vessel afloat and once in deeper water the ALB took over and towed the yacht to Town Hall Quay.”

Both Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboats have been busy, as the previous day the ALB lifeboat ‘Samarbeta’ was tasked to a medical evacuation from an offshore drilling vessel about 41 miles North East of Great Yarmouth.

The lifeboat brought the person, who was suffering with Appendicitis, to shore, with the casualty transferred into an awaiting ambulance.

The inshore lifeboat crew was also called out at 11.48pm on August 7 to search for a suspected person in the sea off Gorleston, but this turned out to be floating pot markers for fishermen being mistaken for someone in distress.

The ILB launched again at 7.13am on August 8 to rescue a person in the sea near Gorleston Golf Course, with the person subsequently taken on board the lifeboat and into an awaiting ambulance.

The Southwold inshore lifeboat responded on Thursday, August 6 to reports a person was in the distress half-a-mile east of Gun Hill, but the casualty had self recovered.

On August 9 the Southwold ILB launched again and with the help of a paddle boarder the crew rescued three people from the sea south of the harbour pier.

Meanwhile, the RNLI lifeboat crew at Lowestoft responded at 7.10pm on August 8 to aid a solo sailor on a 26ft yacht with engine failure off Covehithe.