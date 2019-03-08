Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Sign up for East Coast Bubble Rush as inaugural event hits town

PUBLISHED: 11:38 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 19 June 2019

The East Coast Bubble Rush will be held for the first time in Normanston Park, Lowestoft. A previous Bubble Rush takes place elsewhere. Pictures: Courtesy of East Coast Hospice

The East Coast Bubble Rush will be held for the first time in Normanston Park, Lowestoft. A previous Bubble Rush takes place elsewhere. Pictures: Courtesy of East Coast Hospice

Archant

Hundreds of people are expected to line up in a popular park as an inaugural event takes centre stage.

The East Coast Bubble Rush will be held for the first time in Normanston Park, Lowestoft. A previous Bubble Rush takes place elsewhere. Pictures: Courtesy of East Coast HospiceThe East Coast Bubble Rush will be held for the first time in Normanston Park, Lowestoft. A previous Bubble Rush takes place elsewhere. Pictures: Courtesy of East Coast Hospice

Lowestoft is set to be awash with bubbles as a charity fundraiser brings foam to the town this weekend.

Masses of coloured bubbles will be pumped out as a popular 5k fun run with a difference hits Normanston Park in Lowestoft.

The East Coast Bubble Rush - a family-friendly 5k fun run with lots of colourful bubbles - will be held at Normanston Park on Saturday, June 22.

The East Coast Bubble Rush will be held for the first time in Normanston Park, Lowestoft. A previous Bubble Rush takes place elsewhere. Pictures: Courtesy of East Coast HospiceThe East Coast Bubble Rush will be held for the first time in Normanston Park, Lowestoft. A previous Bubble Rush takes place elsewhere. Pictures: Courtesy of East Coast Hospice

Those taking part will head off amongst a sea of bubbles, before passing four bubble stations where foam cannons will pump out masses of coloured

bubbles creating a bath of bubbles.

With the event raising funds for the East Coast Hospice Appeal, hundreds of people have already signed up to join in the fun.

Andrea King, head of community fundraising at East Coast Hospice, said: "We are so excited that Bubble Rush is coming to Lowestoft for the first time ever.

You may also want to watch:

"It is a unique, family-friendly event, with no minimum or maximum age limit, and the course is pushchair and wheelchair friendly."

Those taking part can run, jog, walk, dance or toddle through the foam as the East Coast Bubble Rush is held.

To get the party started in the Bubble Village, local DJ Decks will be on the stage providing musical entertainment throughout the day, along with an energising and motivating Zumba routine from Sarah Chow and fun and humour from compere for the day Kimble Reynolds.

Andrea King added: "Great Yarmouth and Waveney very sadly is the last area in England to have an adult independent hospice facility available to is community and once built East Coast Hospice will provide the much-needed free specialist palliative care and supporting day care services needed by so many."

If you have not registered so far, tickets are still available for the Bubble Rush on the day.

The entry price includes a Bubble Rush t-shirt to wear at the event and a finishers medal.

The price for an adult on the day (age 16+) will be £25 and children (aged four to 15) is £10. Under 4s can take part for free with a full price adult ticket but they won't receive a medal or t-shirt. All t-shirts sizes on the day are subject to availability.

Each entrant is asked to raise additional sponsorship of £10 or more that will go directly to the East Coast Hospice appeal.

Visit eastcoastbubblerush.org.uk for further details.

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

Mum hits out at Norfolk attraction’s ‘tax on tall children’

Darcie, pictured left and cousin Aria. They are both two years old but Darcie was classed an 'adult' and charged a full ticket price because she measured over 90cm whereas Aria was free because she was under the height restriction. Pic: Abbie Lewis

Weather warning still in place after thunder and lightning wakes people up in parts of Norfolk

Dan Holley, from Weatherquest, captured this photograph of the lightning. Pic: Dan Holley.

Why a man spilt beer over two Norwich women at the Cricket World Cup

Canaries Trust secretary Kathy Blake and her daughter Nicola had beer spilt over them at the ICC Cricket World Cup. Picture: Twitter

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Most Read

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Retirement complex in Norwich struck by lightning

Warminger Court in Norwich was struck by lightning. Pic: Luke Hillier

Teenage girl suffers broken leg after being hit by van

Emergency services were called to the incident on Holt Road shortly after 3.15pm on Tuesday, June 18. Photo: Google

‘I gave up a chance for fame on Love Island after finding love in King’s Lynn’

Bryony Holland, a director at the Secret Extensions salon in King's Lynn. Pic: Bryony Holland Logo: ITV

Police discover £40,000 worth of cannabis following town centre raid

Police found £40,000 worth of cannabis following a raid at 39 Nelson Road North in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Green light for new homes on PYO fruit field

The go-ahead has been for 19 homes in Scratby off Beach Road Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists