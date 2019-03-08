Sign up for East Coast Bubble Rush as inaugural event hits town

The East Coast Bubble Rush will be held for the first time in Normanston Park, Lowestoft. A previous Bubble Rush takes place elsewhere. Pictures: Courtesy of East Coast Hospice Archant

Hundreds of people are expected to line up in a popular park as an inaugural event takes centre stage.

The East Coast Bubble Rush will be held for the first time in Normanston Park, Lowestoft. A previous Bubble Rush takes place elsewhere. Pictures: Courtesy of East Coast Hospice The East Coast Bubble Rush will be held for the first time in Normanston Park, Lowestoft. A previous Bubble Rush takes place elsewhere. Pictures: Courtesy of East Coast Hospice

Lowestoft is set to be awash with bubbles as a charity fundraiser brings foam to the town this weekend.

Masses of coloured bubbles will be pumped out as a popular 5k fun run with a difference hits Normanston Park in Lowestoft.

The East Coast Bubble Rush - a family-friendly 5k fun run with lots of colourful bubbles - will be held at Normanston Park on Saturday, June 22.

The East Coast Bubble Rush will be held for the first time in Normanston Park, Lowestoft. A previous Bubble Rush takes place elsewhere. Pictures: Courtesy of East Coast Hospice The East Coast Bubble Rush will be held for the first time in Normanston Park, Lowestoft. A previous Bubble Rush takes place elsewhere. Pictures: Courtesy of East Coast Hospice

Those taking part will head off amongst a sea of bubbles, before passing four bubble stations where foam cannons will pump out masses of coloured

bubbles creating a bath of bubbles.

With the event raising funds for the East Coast Hospice Appeal, hundreds of people have already signed up to join in the fun.

Andrea King, head of community fundraising at East Coast Hospice, said: "We are so excited that Bubble Rush is coming to Lowestoft for the first time ever.

You may also want to watch:

"It is a unique, family-friendly event, with no minimum or maximum age limit, and the course is pushchair and wheelchair friendly."

Those taking part can run, jog, walk, dance or toddle through the foam as the East Coast Bubble Rush is held.

To get the party started in the Bubble Village, local DJ Decks will be on the stage providing musical entertainment throughout the day, along with an energising and motivating Zumba routine from Sarah Chow and fun and humour from compere for the day Kimble Reynolds.

Andrea King added: "Great Yarmouth and Waveney very sadly is the last area in England to have an adult independent hospice facility available to is community and once built East Coast Hospice will provide the much-needed free specialist palliative care and supporting day care services needed by so many."

If you have not registered so far, tickets are still available for the Bubble Rush on the day.

The entry price includes a Bubble Rush t-shirt to wear at the event and a finishers medal.

The price for an adult on the day (age 16+) will be £25 and children (aged four to 15) is £10. Under 4s can take part for free with a full price adult ticket but they won't receive a medal or t-shirt. All t-shirts sizes on the day are subject to availability.

Each entrant is asked to raise additional sponsorship of £10 or more that will go directly to the East Coast Hospice appeal.

Visit eastcoastbubblerush.org.uk for further details.