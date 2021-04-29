Fire crews tackle blaze in several vehicles in Norfolk village

Published: 7:33 AM April 29, 2021 Updated: 7:41 AM April 29, 2021

Several vehicles were involved as a fire broke out in East Bilney on Thursday morning - Credit: Chris Bishop

Fire crews were called to an early morning blaze involving several vehicles in a Norfolk village.

Firefighters from Dereham, Fakenham and Swaffham attended Fakenham Road in East Bilney after an emergency call was received at 4.05am on Thursday.

The first appliances were on the scene at 4.23am. Police were also called but they let the fire service take lead.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police confirmed the fire took place at East Bilney Garage.

The crews used main and hose reel jets in addition to a hydrant and compressed air foam to extinguish the fire.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed several vehicles were involved.

The stop message was received by the fire service just before 5.30am.

More to come.