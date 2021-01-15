Work by Antony Gormley to feature in auction for children's hospice

Published: 2:58 PM January 15, 2021

Antony Gormley with his sculpture at the University of East Anglia in 2017. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Work by Antony Gormley, creator of the Angel of the North, will be featured in an online art auction to raise money for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Mr Gormley is among a distinguished list of creative talents who have contributed works of art to an exclusive online auction supporting Norfolk-based EACH.

The Turner Prize winner and artist behind the Angel of the North has donated his carbon and casein on paper piece.

The work by Antony Gormley which will be auctioned in aid of East Anglia's Children's Hospices. - Credit: Antony Gormley

Artists from or with links to East Anglia such as John Virtue, Laurence Edwards, Colin Self and Lucy Loveheart have also donated pieces of their work to help EACH at a time when the charity has never needed more support.

EACH, which supports children with life-threatening illnesses and their families, is expecting a £2.2m loss in funding over the next 12 months as a result of disruption to fundraising activities and its shops – a third of the total it needs to support families across the region.

The work by Colin Self which will be auctioned in aid of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH). - Credit: Colin Self

Bronte Graver, EACH major supporter fundraiser, said: “We are thrilled at so many artists getting involved and the great range of work available, and hope art collectors will be excited at the prospect of what’s on offer.

“A public display of these works had been planned for early last year, but had to be cancelled for obvious reasons.

“The impact of all the various restrictions throughout 2020 has been huge on EACH, so we’re delighted to be getting this auction up and running.

“Money raised will help provide services like art therapy. Many of the children we support are unable to communicate verbally or struggle to express the complex emotions they’re going through, but specialist art therapy can help them find a voice and manage their feelings.”

The outside area at The Nook, which was opened in autumn 2019. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

In late 2019, EACH opened its new hospice, called The Nook, in Framingham Earl, which replaced an outdated one in Quidenham.

A sensory room at The Nook hospice. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

The auction, sponsored by Martin-Redman Partners, will get under way on Thursday, February 25, with bidding closing at noon on Saturday, March 6.

It will be hosted by Cambridge-based auction house Cheffins at, www.cheffins.co.uk/fine-art.

The Duchess of Cambridge is the royal patron for EACH. - Credit: Archant

Online auction experts, The Saleroom, has also donated its services free of charge.

The works of donated art have been acquired by Norfolk-based art consultant Davina Barber.

To download a catalogue visit www.each.org.uk/exclusive-art-auction or for more information contact 07714 600574 or bronte.graver@each.org.uk.