East Anglian business women to celebrate International Women's Day

East Anglian Women in Business is holding an event at Downham Market Town Hall to celebrate International Women's Day. Pictured: Sarah Fairbrother, EAWIB Founder and a Director at Ward Gethin Archer. Picture: Sarah Fairbrother Archant

Groups of business women across East Anglia will come together for an event to mark International Women's Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East Anglian Women in Business (EAWIB), a networking organisation, will be holding an event at Downham Market Town Hall on Monday, March 9 that will bring together groups from across Norfolk and Cambridgeshire for the first time.

The event, which will be opened by Downham Market town mayor Becky Hayes, will celebrate International Women's Day which takes place the day before.

You may also want to watch:

Sarah Fairbrother, EAWIB Founder and a Director at Ward Gethin Archer said: "It is the first time the groups have had the chance to meet under one roof and it looks set to be a great event.

"There will be lots of opportunity to network with other local business women and make connections as well as talks from some interesting speakers."

The free event, which is open to all local business women, will run from 9.30pm to 1pm.

To register for a place, go to http://eawib.co.uk/ and fill in the form.