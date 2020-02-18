Search

Advanced search

East Anglian business women to celebrate International Women's Day

PUBLISHED: 10:31 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 18 February 2020

East Anglian Women in Business is holding an event at Downham Market Town Hall to celebrate International Women's Day. Pictured: Sarah Fairbrother, EAWIB Founder and a Director at Ward Gethin Archer. Picture: Sarah Fairbrother

East Anglian Women in Business is holding an event at Downham Market Town Hall to celebrate International Women's Day. Pictured: Sarah Fairbrother, EAWIB Founder and a Director at Ward Gethin Archer. Picture: Sarah Fairbrother

Archant

Groups of business women across East Anglia will come together for an event to mark International Women's Day.

East Anglian Women in Business (EAWIB), a networking organisation, will be holding an event at Downham Market Town Hall on Monday, March 9 that will bring together groups from across Norfolk and Cambridgeshire for the first time.

The event, which will be opened by Downham Market town mayor Becky Hayes, will celebrate International Women's Day which takes place the day before.

You may also want to watch:

Sarah Fairbrother, EAWIB Founder and a Director at Ward Gethin Archer said: "It is the first time the groups have had the chance to meet under one roof and it looks set to be a great event.

"There will be lots of opportunity to network with other local business women and make connections as well as talks from some interesting speakers."

The free event, which is open to all local business women, will run from 9.30pm to 1pm.

To register for a place, go to http://eawib.co.uk/ and fill in the form.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police called and meeting evacuated in night of chaos at town council

Police at an Attleborough Town Council meeting. Photo: Bethany Wales

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Man armed with knives assaulted railway workers at Norwich Station

Treaye Raymond was sentenced for 14 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I thought a huge comet was going to hit the earth’ - Fireball spotted over Norfolk

A previous meteor spotted in the skies over the lighthouse at Happisburgh. Picture: Alex Lyons.

Most Read

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Police called and meeting evacuated in night of chaos at town council

Police at an Attleborough Town Council meeting. Photo: Bethany Wales

Seafront hotel to reopen with high end restaurant and cocktail bar

Blakeney House has been taken over by Sean Coleman and Gianni Magetti (inset). Picture: Archant/Sean Coleman

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police called and meeting evacuated in night of chaos at town council

Police at an Attleborough Town Council meeting. Photo: Bethany Wales

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Man armed with knives assaulted railway workers at Norwich Station

Treaye Raymond was sentenced for 14 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘Dogs barking made it impossible for us to enjoy our home,’ court told

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

East Anglian business women to celebrate International Women’s Day

East Anglian Women in Business is holding an event at Downham Market Town Hall to celebrate International Women's Day. Pictured: Sarah Fairbrother, EAWIB Founder and a Director at Ward Gethin Archer. Picture: Sarah Fairbrother
Drive 24