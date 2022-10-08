Promotion

Inflation for the agricultural sector is running way above CPI and putting extra pressure on the industry - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

People wrestling with the challenges of higher mortgage payments have been making the headlines, but UK farmers are also having to liaise with their bankers to review their financing and reschedule where necessary.

Simon Evans is agricultural partner at Arnolds Keys - Irelands Agricultural - Credit: Arnolds Keys

As recently as January, we were emerging from Covid and starting to get to grips with Brexit. Those challenges were putting upwards pressure on interest rates, but commentators were predicting a base rate of 2pc by the end of 2022, perhaps rising to 2.5pc in 2023, reflecting a modest rise in inflation. An increase, certainly, but manageable.

Then Mr Putin put the cat among the economic pigeons by invading Ukraine, resulting in the energy crisis, double-digit inflation and upwards pressure on agricultural input prices. Even before the market jitters were stoked by the current political uncertainty, interest rates looked as though they might peak at 4pc. Now the worst-case scenario is a base rate of 6pc.

With three of the four 'Fs' (feed, fertiliser and fuel) already becoming considerably more expensive, the runaway interest rate has succeeded in upping the cost of the fourth: finance. This represents a full house when it comes to putting pressure on farmers. Inflation for the agricultural sector is running way above CPI, piling extra pressure on the industry.

As the cereal harvest gets safely tucked away in barns and thoughts turn to getting sugar beet and potatoes out of the ground, farmers are now faced with bills for next year’s fertiliser and other inputs – with suppliers (themselves facing higher finance costs) less willing to extend credit until later in the year.

On top of that, because many farmers have actually benefitted from a couple of decent years when it comes to profitability, there are some sizeable tax bills just around the corner.

The old saying goes that ‘turnover is vanity, cashflow is sanity’, and this has never been more apt for farmers. It is vital to get a grip on budgets and cashflow requirements for the next few months. With extremely volatile commodity prices, the timing of selling this year’s harvest will be critical, but the ability to wait it out until the market is optimal will require cashflow flexibility. Contract farmers face the difficulty of waiting longer for final surplus calculations and payments for the same reason.

It is worth considering restructuring overdrafts into short and medium-term loans to give that extra flexibility and achieve the best possible output prices for this year’s harvest.

Farmers’ cashflow forecasts will never receive the same media attention as householders’ mortgage costs, but they are even more vital for the survival of a critical sector of the British economy.

