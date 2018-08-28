Entries are now open for the East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival

The festival will return to Oulton Broad, in Lowestoft this summer on Saturday, August 31.

Entries are now open for the East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival as the colourful fundrasing event embarks on its 13th year.

The Dragon Boat Festival attracts around 30 teams annually from across East Anglia.

The festival will return to Oulton Broad this summer on Saturday, August 31.

After years in competition, two Lowestoft hotels will go head-to-head on the water for the 2019 festival.

Gunton Hall, near Corton will be participating in the race for the fifth year and Corton Coastal Village will take to the water for the fourth year.

Thoresby Hall in Nottinghamshire and Bodelwyddan Castle in Wales have stepped up to race against them.

The Dragon Boat Festival attracts around 30 teams annually from across East Anglia.

This year festival will be an open charity event with entrants invited to raise money for the charity of their choosing.

Teams opting for the gold and silver entry packages, which include a charity donation as well as marketing benefits, can also nominate their favourite charity to benefit from their donation.

This year the four Warner Leisure resort teams will be raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Last year the festival raised much-needed funds for QEH King’s Lynn Breast Care Unit, RNLI Lowestoft Lifeboat, Caister Lifeboat, Nelson’s Journey, EACH, the Big C and Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital.

Carol Lester, Director of Festival organisers for Gable Events said: “Entering a team is a great opportunity to try something completely different, bond with colleagues, entertain clients and raise much-needed funds for a favourite charity.

“We are very grateful to Warner Leisure Hotels for their continued support and guarantee a fun-packed day for all the teams and their supporters.”

No previous experience is needed to take part in the dragon boat race.

The dragon boats, qualified helms and all racing equipment are provided and each crew is guaranteed a minimum of three races.

On the day there will also be bank side entertainment, rides, children’s activities as well as food stalls.

For further information and an entry form, visit www.dragonboatfestivals.co.uk/eastanglia or call Festival organisers Gable Events on 01780 470718.