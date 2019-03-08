East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival to reignite friendly rivalries this summer

Teams from Corton and Gunton Hall go head-to-head in the 2018 East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival. PHOTO: Gable Events steve hone photography

A friendly rivalry will do battle on the waters of Oulton Broad once again this summer with the return of the East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival.

The eagerly anticipated event will bring together local companies, organisations and clubs to raise money for the charity of their choice.

Over the last few outings, a heightened rivalry has formed between Gunton Hall and Corton Coastal Village, with owners Warner Leisure Hotels also serving as race sponsor alongside the Lowestoft Journal.

This year will also see the addition of two new crews representing the group's resorts in Newark in North Wales, with all teams fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Corton's general manager Fern Chapman said: "Our team is gearing up for what I am sure will be another fantastic event.

"We narrowly pipped Gunton to the post in the third heat last year, and we are looking forward to taking on the two new Warner teams from Thoresby Hall and Bodelwyddan Castle this time around.

"The event really brings the community together and it is a great opportunity for us to raise much needed funds for our chosen charity."

This year will be Gunton Hall's fifth year at the event, while their Corton rivals will return for the fourth time. The teams share the honours so far in the head-to-head record.

Gunton's new general manager Mina Fattahi said: "The Dragon Boat festival is one that our team has come to look forward to each year, and we cannot wait to reignite the friendly rivaly with our friends over in Corton.

"It was a very close race last year and we are expecting the same level of anticipation in this year's race."

The festival will return on Saturday, August 31. For more information and an entry form, go to: www.dragonboatfestivals.co.uk/eastanglia, or call Gable Events on 01780 470 718.

No previous experience is required to take part in the event this year, with the dragon boats, qualified helms and all racing equipment provided.

Each crew is guaranteed a minimum of three races.