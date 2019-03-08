Search

Final rallying call for East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival 2019

PUBLISHED: 09:41 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 12 August 2019

The annual dragon boat races at Oulton Broad. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A final rallying call has been issued for those looking to take to the water with the return of the East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival later this month.

With just weeks to go before festival fever takes over Oulton Broad, organisers have called on those yet to sign up to move quickly to join more than 20 companies and organisations on the start line.

Already this year, new and returning crews include QD Stores, Lovewell Blake, Netmatters, OneLife Suffolk, Colosseum Dental, Associated British Ports, Scottish Power Renewables, James Fisher Marine Services, Grosvenor Casino and Continental Product Engineering.

As well as taking part in the races, the NHS Health Check team from OneLife Suffolk will be offering free screenings throughout the day designed to prevent heart attacks and strokes.

Sponsored by Warner Leisure Hotels and supported by the Lowestoft Journal, the festival will return on Saturday, August 31.

No previous experience is required to take part in the event this year, with the dragon boats, qualified helms and all racing equipment provided.

Each crew is guaranteed a minimum of three races.

As well as races every 15 minutes from 11.30am, visitors will enjoy a flypast by a Battle of Britain Spitfire at 3.30pm.

East Anglian Dragon Boat festival on Oulton Broad Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017.East Anglian Dragon Boat festival on Oulton Broad Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017.

Entry is free to spectators, with pay and display parking available.

Among the charities to benefit were RNLI Lowestoft Lifeboat, Caister Lifeboat, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Nelson's Journey, QEH King's Lynn Breast Care Unit, EACH Nook Appeal, The Big C and Prince's Trust.

For more information and an entry form, go to: www.dragonboatfestivals.co.uk/eastanglia, or call Gable Events on 01780 470 718.

