Charities to benefit from 2019 East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival

PUBLISHED: 16:14 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 22 May 2019

Participants in the 2018 East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival. PHOTO: Gable Events

The eagerly anticipated East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival is set to return to the water this summer, with charities set to receive vital funding boosts.

Taking place on Oulton Broad on Saturday, August 31, the annual spectacle will see teams vying for the winner's crown in the name of charity.

With teams raising money for the charity of their choice, participating teams last year, which included Turner Iceni, ScottishPower Renewables, Norfolk Drywall, Associated British Ports and Lings Motor Group, raised crucial funds for their chosen causes.

Among the charities to benefit were RNLI Lowestoft Lifeboat, Caister Lifeboat, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Nelson's Journey, QEH King's Lynn Breast Care Unit, EACH Nook Appeal, The Big C and Prince's Trust.

Associated British Ports are among the businesses taking part again this year, representing the ports of Lowestoft, Kings Lynn and Ipswich.

Crew captain Lucia Firman said: "The dragon boat race is a great way to get people from the various different ABP ports together to have fun and raise money at the same time.

"We support several charities around the UK and are active in participating in fundraising events.

"The dragon boat festival is a great opportunity to meet and catch up with people not seen in a normal working day and every year more people want to get involved."

As well as ABP, teams from Colosseum Dental, Lovewell Blake, Netmatters, OneLife Suffolk, QD Stores and four Warner Leisure resorts have signed up, with organisers calling for more teams to join them at the start line this summer.

With crews of up to 11 people taking on the 200m race course, each team will race three times to reach the semi-final with their best race time.

Trophies and medals are awarded to the top three crews, top mixed crew and the best dressed crew. No previous experience is needed.

Teams can also choose between the popular gold and silver entry packages, which include a charity donation and marketing benefits.

For an entry form, go to www.dragonboatfestivals.co.uk/eastanglia or call Gable Events on 01780 470 718.

The festival is sponsored by Warner Leisure resorts, who continue to raise money for partner charity Macmillan Cancer Support, and supported by this newspaper.

