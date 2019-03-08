Search

Health screenings to take place at East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival 2019

PUBLISHED: 13:15 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 18 July 2019

More than 30 crews are expected to battle it out at the East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival later this year. Picture: Steve Hone

More than 30 crews are expected to battle it out at the East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival later this year. Picture: Steve Hone

Steve Hone

Visitors to the annual East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival will be offered the chance to be screened in a bid to prevent heart attacks and strokes.

The annual dragon boat races at Oulton Broad. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The eagerly anticipated event will return in August to bring together local companies, organisations and clubs to raise money for the charity of their choice.

OneLife Suffolk will be one of the teams taking part on the day as they aim to improve the health and wellbeing of local people.

Adult weight management practitioner Ann Cottingham, who herself lost 4st and 7lbs, said: "After having my two children, I went up to a size 20/22 then decided to make a change, so I began calorie counting and increasing my activity.

"Since losing weight, I have done a skydive, completed the Yorkshire three peaks, walked a marathon and I am now working towards a four-day trek through Italy and the national three peaks.

The annual dragon boat races at Oulton Broad. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The annual dragon boat races at Oulton Broad. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

"My confidence has grown so much and now I work with OneLife Suffolk to help others to be the best person they can be, improve their self-confidence and achieve their goals.

"I am so passionate about what I do. We only get one life and we have to make the most of it."

As well as taking part in the races, the NHS Health Check team from OneLife Suffolk will be offering free screenings throughout the day designed to prevent heart attacks and strokes.

The annual dragon boat races at Oulton Broad. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The annual dragon boat races at Oulton Broad. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

No previous experience is required to take part in the event this year, with the dragon boats, qualified helms and all racing equipment provided.

Each crew is guaranteed a minimum of three races.

With teams raising money for the charity of their choice, participating teams last year, which included Turner Iceni, ScottishPower Renewables, Norfolk Drywall, Associated British Ports and Lings Motor Group, raised crucial funds for their chosen causes.

Among the charities to benefit were RNLI Lowestoft Lifeboat, Caister Lifeboat, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Nelson's Journey, QEH King's Lynn Breast Care Unit, EACH Nook Appeal, The Big C and Prince's Trust.

Teams from Corton and Gunton Hall go head-to-head in the 2018 East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival. PHOTO: Gable Events

The festival will return on Saturday, August 31. For more information and an entry form, go to: www.dragonboatfestivals.co.uk/eastanglia, or call Gable Events on 01780 470 718.

