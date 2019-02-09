Search

What do you think the East Anglian derby result will be?

09 February, 2019 - 18:00
Grant Hanley of Norwich heads for goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/09/2018

Grant Hanley of Norwich heads for goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/09/2018

With the East Anglian derby just hours away what do you think the score will be?

Norwich are unbeaten in 11 games against Ipswich with Town’s last win in 2009.

City have since been to the Premier League and back and are currently one point off the top of the Championship with a game-in-hand.

Ipswich are bottom with just 18 losses and as many points in 30 games.

The game kicks-off on Sunday, February 10, at midday at Carrow Road.

Mario Vrancic set Norwich City on their way with an early free kick in a stirring 3-1 league win at Leeds United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdMario Vrancic set Norwich City on their way with an early free kick in a stirring 3-1 league win at Leeds United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Fans will be marching to the ground meeting from 10.30am at The Queen of Iceni bar, Riverside, Norwich, with them singing and chatting before heading to Carrow Road at about 11.15am.

