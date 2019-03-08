Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'I've had the best job in East Anglia' - Charity executive who transformed children's lives retires

PUBLISHED: 17:06 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 09 July 2019

Graham Butland, Chief Executive of EACH, has announced his retirement. Supplied by: EACH

Graham Butland, Chief Executive of EACH, has announced his retirement. Supplied by: EACH

Archant

A visionary executive at East Anglian Children's Hospices (EACH) has announced his retirement after more than a decade helping children and families.

Graham Butland, 70, who lives in Great Notley, Essex, joined EACH in 2003 - a charity which runs hospices across East Anglia for children needing end of life care.

Mr Butland, who is responsible for EACH's strategy and management as chief executive, oversaw two multi-million pound fundraising campaigns during his career.

In 2011, he was at the helm of a successful £3m appeal for the building of The Treehouse hospice in Ipswich.

He later in 2014 headed a £10m campaign in Norfolk.

It has funded a purpose-built hospice, The Nook, in Framingham Earl, and is expected to open officially in September this year.

Of his career, Mr Butland said: "The most rewarding part has been helping families through something which I, as a parent and grandparent, fortunately have never had to face - the loss of a child."

However, Mr Butland's retirement was long overdue.

You may also want to watch:

When he first accepted the job, he said in the interview that he would only work for another four years as he had no intention of working past the age of 60.

But a series of life-changing projects and opportunities meant that he delayed his retirement for a further six years.

Mr Butland said: "I was going to retire in 2009, but then we started building The Treehouse, and I wanted to see it through."

His next proposed retirement date, in 2011, was curtailed by none other than Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton when she contacted EACH out of the blue to become their patron.

Mr Butland said that he had never expected to work with a royal and that the Duchess's work with EACH boosted the profile of the charity and the importance of children's palliative care.

Now all of his ongoing projects have a completion date, Mr Butland will finally retire on October 31.

He plans to spend more time with his wife, Teresa Butland, 70, who he met while working at an accountancy firm in Essex.

He added: "Without her support I could not have done everything I've done."

To donate to EACH https://www.each.org.uk/

Most Read

Man almost halves his size with dramatic 15 stone weight loss

Rod Kemp (centre) before he lost almost 15 stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Historic Norwich hotel saved from closure

Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House Hotel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Teenager dies following assault

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenager dies following assault

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Cocaine-dealing dad caught by police after tyres blow out during NDR chase

Rohzidon Scherzinger was already disqualified from driving when he got behind the wheel of a hired Mercedez-Benz A-Class on May 1 this year. Photo: Norfolk police

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Officers forced to call off pursuit after dangerous car chase through Norfolk

The Renault Clio has been seized by police. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

‘High risk’ wanted man arrested following ‘nasty assault’

Police have arrested a wanted man in Norwich following an assault. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists