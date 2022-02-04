News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Air ambulance responds after man suffers emergency near Halesworth

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:47 AM February 4, 2022
The Air Ambulance responded.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance responded after a man suffered a medical emergency. - Credit: Simon Parker

A man in his 70s was taken to hospital following a medical emergency near Halesworth.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at 9.14am on Tuesday, February 1.

With the helicopter scrambled to the scene, and landing in a field nearby, the Anglia One paramedics assisted the EEAST team with the man who had suffered a "medical emergency," according to the air ambulance.

A spokesman for the air ambulance said: "Anglia One was tasked near to Halesworth to assist EEAST with a man in his 70s who suffered a medical emergency.

"Doctor Nicola Ebbs and critical care paramedic Jordan van-Noortwijk gave the patient a full assessment and provided A & E level care at the scene. 

"The HEMS crew then accompanied the patient to Ipswich Hospital, by road ambulance, for further treatment." 

East Anglian Air Ambulance
East of England Ambulance Service
East Suffolk News
Suffolk

