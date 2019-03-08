Search

Mud, mud, glorious mud, as more than 1,500 take on Only The Brave course to boost air ambulance

PUBLISHED: 18:39 07 April 2019

People taking part in the Only The Brave event at the Elveden estate to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Pics: Steven Sparkes and Sabine Jacques.

People taking part in the Only The Brave event at the Elveden estate to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Pics: Steven Sparkes and Sabine Jacques.

Steven Sparkes and Sabine Jacques

Thousands came together at the Elveden Estate to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

People taking part in the Only The Brave event at the Elveden estate to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Pics: Steven Sparkes and Sabine Jacques.

More than 1,500 people took part in the Only The Brave mud-filled obstacle course on Sunday, April 7.

Jordan Greenwood was 25 when the air ambulance was called out to a road traffic collision outside Thetford Garden Centre in May 2017, in which he lost one of his legs.

Mr Greenwood, who lives near Thetford, said: “The EAAA asked me to be the poster boy for the campaign and when I looked into it I thought ‘yeah, I actually want to do this’.

“I wasn’t worried about the mud, a little mud never hurt anyone.”

People taking part in the Only The Brave event at the Elveden estate to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Pics: Steven Sparkes and Sabine Jacques.People taking part in the Only The Brave event at the Elveden estate to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Pics: Steven Sparkes and Sabine Jacques.

Runners took on either a six or 10-mile course with up to 35 different obstacles which saw them battle straw bales, splash through pools and crawl through muddy pits.

The event is held to raise money for EAAA, which operates two high-tech helicopters from its Norwich and Cambridge bases and has so far taken on 423 missions this year.

