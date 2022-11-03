OPINION: Our East Anglian accents should be a badge of honour

Opinion

Adele, who this week has told everyone how to pronounce her name - Credit: Archant

Adele’s a global star who needs just one name for instant recognition.

But only a small percentage of us manage to pronounce her two-syllable moniker correctly.

She delightedly greeted a fan who asked a question in an open forum to “uh-dell” rather than “ah-dell”: “I love that. She pronounced my name perfectly. Where’s she from Enfield or something?”

Pronunciation depends on accents and regional accents, and according to the Sutton Trust, accents can still hold back or propel people through life.

Regional accents are found on every TV and radio presenting team today. Half a century ago they would be only heard from interviewees, yet accent discrimination continues to wreak significant impact on people’s experience in education and at work.

Not every accent throws up a barrier, just some.

I’d bet my last Queen’s head fiver that broad Norfolk and Suffolk, along with Devon, Cornwall and the wider west country twangs are embraced less favourably nationwide than, say Edinburgh, Leeds, Cardiff or Manchester.

Accents that come from cities and metropolitan areas seem to be more acceptable, smarter, sassier and more intelligent. Those from rural areas are still tainted with the “comes from the sticks so must be slow” stigma. Not the brightest sparks.

Born and brought up in Lowestoft, and spending most of my adult life in Norfolk, people comment that I don’t have an accent.

They’re then stopped in their tracks when the full force of a Nimmo Twin-level tirade that could have come from a 1950s tractor cab in Trunch is unleashed.

It’s there, but not out and proud. To my shame, being broad ‘loocal’ wasn’t sold as one of the building blocks to success back in 1970s Lowestoft.

Landing in the socialist republic of South Yorkshire aka Sheffield as a student in the 1980s, it was bemusing to be surrounded by students making no attempt to dull their hometown accents of Manchester, York, Lancaster or Cardiff, proud that their first sentence would clearly pin their heritage on a map.

Mine was well hidden and I could have come from anywhere, although, chameleon like, it’s easy to slip into it and enjoy a mardle.

And I can spot and distinguish a Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth, King’s Lynn or Ipswich accent at 100 paces. When I met the mayor of Ipswich, John Cook, recently I spotted a Norwich accent straightaway and one of my first questions was what had taken him over the border.

It’s sad that we try to lose our accent because we feel we won’t fit in, taken seriously, or seen as a bit dim, while others speak theirs with pride?

Accents, like language, constantly shift with time. Cities and big metropolitan areas are smelting pot of different accents, melding to create new ones.

While, in rural areas like ours broad accents remain pure.

Changing accents comes with a price. Friends and family think you’ve gone all la-di-la and effectively telling them they are no longer good enough, that you’re rejecting the community you grew up in.

A serious point. If I’d grown up in a Yorkshire town, I wouldn’t have tried to change it,

It has nothing to do with clarity of communication, syntax, or grammar, it’s all down to pronunciation and other people’s perceptions.

Put that way, I’m ashamed I did it but far from ashamed of where I came from.

Get in the new Christmas spirit

‘Tis the season when homes and gardens start to glow, trimmed up with dazzling lights and giant festive inflatables.

The M&S Christmas advert, with French and Saunders, was screened this week, but lights on homes are as off as the heating.

Oxford Street has taken a sensible lead on lighting up in a year of exorbitant energy costs by scrapping its all-day-all night illuminations, switching them on at 3pm and off at 11pm. Way to go.

Shops and offices need to follow suit to conserve precious energy.

Walking through Norwich after dark last Sunday evening, closed shops and offices shone bright. Such a waste.

Switch on by switching off.

Hancock's half hour of fame

Talking of dimmed lights, not only is Matt Hancock deluded enough to believe he has star quality to entertain millions through dark November nights, but he also believes he can communicate with his Suffolk constituents from the Australian bush camp?

Just when we believed it couldn’t get much worse, yet another episode of the Westminster bubble instilling entitlement of one rule for them and one for the rest of us.

Has he learned nothing from presiding over disgraceful policy – releasing elderly people back into care homes with Covid is enough to make anyone with a conscience hide away - then being caught breaking his own rules?

When he realises his political career is as dead as a Dodo, he’s off to the jungle for I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here on his MP’s salary (taxpayers’ money) money to pocket £400,000.

Extraordinarily poor judgement, yet again.

At least this way we can vote to get our revenge served cold to get him to face the Bushtucker Trials. Although he says he is suffering from Trench Foot from his time in Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins so might not be able to do all the trials.

Celebrity – there lies the problem. He is an elected politician, not a celebrity.

I cannot imagine how the bereaved families will feel with this shameless self-promotion.

It’s his last chance to demonstrate a conscience,