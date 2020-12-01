Transport museum to light up for families this Christmas

Video

Published: 10:13 AM December 1, 2020

Families will be able to celebrate festive cheer on heritage transport after a museum reopens its doors following lockdown.

After a month of closure due to coronavirus, the East Anglia Transport Museum on Chapel Road, Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is holding rides on trams, trolleybuses and trains on December 5, 12 and 19 for the Ride the Lights event.

Father Christmas won't be at the event but the attraction, which includes historic vehicles and artefacts, will be adorned with lights and stay open from 2-6pm.

Museum chairman, David Jordan, said: “After spending considerable time and resources preparing the museum to enable a much reduced summer opening on a Covid-secure basis, we were naturally disappointed that the imposition of a second national lockdown meant that we were again unable to welcome visitors during November as we had planned and therefore access our primary source of income, that is essential to the future operation and development of the museum, including the ongoing care of our unique collection.

“After that significant setback, we’re delighted that the return to a regional tier system from December 2 will mean that we can once again open our doors and bring some well-deserved Christmas cheer to local families as we have done in December for many years, although this year in a format that is quite different to our Santa Tram weekends, which we plan to return to in 2021.

“Our volunteers have worked extremely hard to decorate the museum ready for these weekends, and we’re sure that our visitors will have a really enjoyable and unique Christmas experience."

There will be a restriction on visitor numbers allowed in the museum at any one time, in accordance with the new Tier 2 restrictions, people will have to be in groups of six, social distancing guidelines will be in place and visitors will have to wear masks in enclosed spaces.

No pre-booking is required, and gates will close one hour before closing. The usual museum admission prices (£9 Adult £8 Children 5-15 and £6 Concessions) will apply.

For information on Ride the Lights visit www.eatransportmuseum.co.uk.or call 01502 518459.