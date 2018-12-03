Search

What do you think of our trains? Let us know in the EDP’s rail survey

03 December, 2018 - 09:26
Abellio Greater Anglia trains and carriages at Crown Point. Photo: Steve Adams

Archant

It’s been a torrid year for rail passengers, hit by strikes, timetable changes and now fare increases.

We are taking a look this week at how train operators in East Anglia perform and would love to hear what you think of the region’s rail service by taking part in our survey below.

The biggest operator in the region, Greater Anglia, is in the middle of a £1.4 billion investment in new trains. It is replacing its entire fleet and increasing the number of seats.

But figures from regulator, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), show it cancelled a record percentage of trains last year, with 3pc of journeys not going ahead.

Meanwhile, its punctuality (the percentage of trains arriving within five minutes) has been stuck at around 88pc for the last three years.

Greater Anglia pointed out that around 60pc of delays were down to Network Rail which is upgrading lines.

Meliha Duymaz, Network Rail’s route managing director for East Anglia, said: “We share passengers’ frustrations when there are delays and cancellations.

“That’s why we are investing billions of pounds to improve the network to deliver a safe and high performing railway for our customers in the Anglia region.”

Great Northern, meanwhile, which runs the line from King’s Lynn to London, was one of the worst in the country for reliability and punctuality, according to the latest ORR figures for the first quarter of 2018/19.

Just over 80pc of its trains ran on time while 7.3pc where either cancelled or classed as “significantly late”, meaning they were delayed by at least 30 minutes.

Run by Govia Thameslink Railway, it was badly hit by timetable changes earlier this year.

East Midlands, which runs the line from Norwich to Liverpool, had some of the best figures for reliability and punctuality in the country in the first quarter of 2018/19.

