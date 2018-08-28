Search

Advanced search

Lowestoft mum helps fellow slimmers lose 126 stone

PUBLISHED: 14:57 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:00 07 November 2018

Jodie Barrett before weight loss. Photo: Submitted by Jodie Barrett

Jodie Barrett before weight loss. Photo: Submitted by Jodie Barrett

A mum from Lowestoft has helped members of her slimming group lose a combined total of 126 stone.

Jodie Barrett before weight loss. Photo: Submitted by Jodie BarrettJodie Barrett before weight loss. Photo: Submitted by Jodie Barrett

Jodie Barrett, 34, from London Street, Lowestoft, spent over a decade being unhappy with her own weight.

“I’d always believed it was in my genes and that I was big boned,” said Ms Barrett, “I truly thought I’d never be able to lose weight.”

Jodie Barrett after losing three stone. Photo: Submitted by Jodie BarrettJodie Barrett after losing three stone. Photo: Submitted by Jodie Barrett

After ditching “fad diets” and joining a Slimming World group in 2014 Ms Barrett went on to successfully lose three stone and has kept the weight off.

In July of this year Ms Barrett became a Slimming World consultant herself, taking over a group in Kirkley. Since she took over the group, just over four months ago, her members have lost 126 Stone all together.

Ms Barrett is also now re-launching an evening Slimming World group at Grove Primary School in Carlton Colville.

She said: “Supporting the members at Kirkley to lose weight has been so rewarding and I am very proud of them all.

“I am really excited to become the consultant at Grove Primary, to help even more people to achieve their weight loss dreams.

“I know it’s scary but there is always such a warm, friendly welcome at Slimming World.”

Ms Barretts Grove Primary group will meet Mondays at 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

Do you have a Slimming World success story? Email norwichwebteam@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Norfolk hotel is named the most romantic place to stay in the UK

Strattons Hotel. Photo provided by Strattons Hotel.

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Updated Motorcyclist dies and man arrested after Great Yarmouth crash

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Teenager facing drink driving charge after car landed in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Nurse struck off after lack of English put hospital patients at risk

The Italian nurse demonstrated a lack of competence while working at the NNUH, a hearing ruled. Photo: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Public urged to help police catch wanted Norwich woman

Holly Macro, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Ten free and cheap events in Norfolk this week - from a gift fair to film festival

Norfolk Gift and Food Fair

Motorcyclist killed in Great Yarmouth crash is named

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Opening date revealed for new Lidl supermarket

Artist's impression of the proposed new Lidl store in Sprowston, which is due to open in November. Photo: Submitted

Family’s shock as housing developers cover their car in mud and start work at 6.30am

Terie and Peter Hurrell's car was covered in mud on the Persimmon Estate in Wymondham. PHOTO: Terie Hurrell

Show Job Lists
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast