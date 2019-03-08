Search

Norfolk charity raised thousands selling donated clothing from Ed Sheeran on eBay

PUBLISHED: 12:30 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 01 August 2019

Jason High, ebay shop manager for East Anglian Children's Hospice, oversees around £16,000 worth of online sales per month for the charity. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Jason High, ebay shop manager for East Anglian Children's Hospice, oversees around £16,000 worth of online sales per month for the charity. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

A £,1500 vase and a £70 slipper donated by Ed Sheeran are some of the quirky items helping a charity make thousands of pounds online.

Jason High, ebay shop manager for East Anglian Children's Hospice says EACH now sells around £16,000 worth of items per month all over the world. Picture: Neil DidsburyJason High, ebay shop manager for East Anglian Children's Hospice says EACH now sells around £16,000 worth of items per month all over the world. Picture: Neil Didsbury

East Anglia's Children's Hospices (Each), which works to make a difference to the lives of children and young people with life-threatening conditions, has raised thousands of pounds selling donated items on eBay.

With a combined total of 39 shops across East Anglia, Each are leading the way for other charities.

In the past financial year it generated a profit of more than £1.1 million, placing it in the top 15 charities for profitability in a national survey.

A figure that could not have been achieved without the help of the charity's eBay team, whose work contributed £161,000.

Jason High, ebay shop manager for East Anglian Children's Hospice. Online sales now account for around £16,000 per month for the charity. Picture: Neil DidsburyJason High, ebay shop manager for East Anglian Children's Hospice. Online sales now account for around £16,000 per month for the charity. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Jason High, the charity's eBay manager, said: "EBay for Each was opened in 2015 and it has really taken off in the last three years.

"We started off earning a thousand pounds a month in a small room with one computer and we now take anything from £15,000 to £16,000 a month."

The charity's eBay headquarters is based at the new Thetford shop, which recently moved location to 11 Lime Kiln Lane, to give the team more space to meet the growing demand for its work.

All 39 stores send unique or special items to the Thetford shop, where the team will list the donations for auction on eBay to be shipped worldwide.

In the past, Each has sold a vase for £1,500 and made thousands from clothing donated by a well-known celebrity.

Mr High said: "Ed Sheeran donated some of his old clothes to charities throughout Norfolk and Suffolk. We were lucky enough to be selected to have some of his items which we then sold on eBay.

"We had one slipper that we sold for £70, we don't know where the other slipper went but altogether we made about £7,000 in four weeks from about the 30 to 40 items he donated."

Each is encouraging other charities to do the same and get online.

Mr High added: "The money we get from donations really does benefit the charity and helps to provide the care and support for families within Each."

