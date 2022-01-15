Pressure waves of Hunga Tonga volcanic eruption felt across East Anglia

Pressure waves from a volcanic eruption near Tonga have been felt across East Anglia. - Credit: NASA/JMA

East Anglia has felt the pressure of a volcanic eruption which happened in the sea near Tonga on Saturday morning.

Hitting the region 14 and a half hours after the Hunga Tonga volcano erupted, the waves travelled 10,200 miles to be detected by weather stations across East Anglia.

EAST: The pressure wave from the Hunga Tonga volcanic eruption, having travelled a distance of ~16,500 km (10,200 miles), has been detected across East Anglia this evening on home weather stations - around 14½ hours after the eruption... 📉 pic.twitter.com/UfNEZGryXn — Dan Holley (@danholley_) January 15, 2022

The giant underwater volcano erupted at about 6am on Saturday causing tsunami waves of over a metre to strike Tonga and the south of Japan, with the eruption heard as far away as the US.

Following the eruption, US and Japanese governments have urged those living on their Pacific coastline to move away from the shore warning that waves of over three metres could be on the way.

Social media videos have shown water flooding a church and several homes in Tonga, with ash said to be falling over the capital, Nuku'alofa.

Tsunami videos out of Tonga 🇹🇴 this afternoon following the Volcano Eruption. pic.twitter.com/JTIcEdbpGe — Jese Tuisinu (@JTuisinu) January 15, 2022







