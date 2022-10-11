Lorry parking shortage forces drivers to sleep in laybys

Lorry drivers are being forced to stop overnight in laybys and industrial estates due to lack of facilities - Credit: Archant

Each night lorry drivers are still being forced to park in laybys and industrial estates due to a severe shortage of purpose-built facilities, an investigation has found.

Designated sites such as truck stops and service areas do not have space for more than a fifth of the HGVs which park overnight near major roads, according to a government-commissioned report.

East Anglia has the highest proportion of designated lorry parking spaces filled each night.

A lack of available spaces was “one of the biggest concerns” among drivers, according to the report. One questioned said they “want to be treated like human beings and have proper facilities”.

Lorry drivers are legally required to take an uninterrupted break of at least nine hours every 24 hours.

Stopping overnight in laybys and industrial estates means drivers are at additional risk of thefts.

The government pledged last summer that it would “improve the quantity and quality of overnight facilities”.

A DfT spokeswoman said: “We’ve taken unprecedented action to tackle the global HGV driver shortage, including investing over £52 million to improve roadside facilities and lorry parking.”

Funding is for improved eating and showering facilities, enhanced security and more parking spaces, they added.