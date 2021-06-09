News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bus firm launches new app to buy tickets online

Daniel Moxon

Published: 2:45 PM June 9, 2021   
Bus operator Konectbus has launched a new app for people looking to buy tickets online – replacing its older offering.

The Konectbus app replaces the current East Anglia Buses version, which will no longer be available to use as of June 23.

Those using the existing app will be prompted to download the new one, which the bus firm says has a host of new features.

As well as buying tickets, travellers can view full timetables for all 159 routes run by Konectbus and a carbon calculator which shows the emissions they are saving by leaving their car at home.

Jeremy Cooper, managing director of parent company Go East Anglia, said: "Features of the new app include easy ticket purchase, live departure boards for bus stops and being able to check how busy a bus is as it approaches the stop.

"We have also introduced some new flexible ticketing options including our Anywhere 5 ticket to offer our passengers a more convenient way to travel."

Norfolk

