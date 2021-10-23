East Anglia awarded £400,000 to clamp down on landlords

Published: 7:15 AM October 23, 2021

East Anglia has been awarded £415,000 to crack down on landlords renting properties with poor energy efficiency ratings. - Credit: PA

East Anglia has been awarded £400,000 to clamp down on landlords renting homes with the worst performing energy efficiency ratings.

As many as 2,500 families living in cold and draughty rented homes across the area will hope to see warmer homes thanks to the new campaign, which will see £415,000 awarded to East Suffolk Council, West Norfolk council, and Broadland Council

The package, part of a £1.7m scheme from the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy to tackle the issue in the south east, will aim to help local housing teams reach elusive landlords with the worst performing properties.

Money will support measures in the region such as local radio ads, roadshows and workshops with landlords to raise awareness of the rules, free property surveys, as well as targeted mail reminders and translation services to reach those not currently complying and more inspections.

Since April last year privately rented homes must meet a minimum energy performance rating of EPC Band E, making it illegal to rent out homes below that unless landlords have a limited exemption.

You may also want to watch:

Landlords caught failing to fulfil their obligations can be fined of up to £5,000 per property and per breach.

Badly insulated properties often leave those renting their homes struggling to keep warm and with unfairly high energy bills.

The rule change is expected to see energy efficiency upgrades such as loft insulation, double glazing and cavity wall insulation being installed in around 290,000 properties across the country - with an estimated average bill saving of £180 a year for each home.

Business and energy Minister, Lord Callanan, said: “This funding will help councils in East Anglia to support landlords with these important energy efficiency changes, but also enforce these standards, helping tackle fuel poverty and ensuring everyone can live in a warm home with fair energy bills.

“Heating our homes and buildings makes up almost a third of all carbon emissions, meaning raising the energy efficiency of our properties is something we all have to contribute to help us build back greener and reach our world leading climate ambitions.”



