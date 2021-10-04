News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Early medieval gold coins and objects discovered near King's Lynn

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 9:17 AM October 4, 2021   
Picture of the coins found near King's Lynn.

Picture of the coins found near King's Lynn. - Credit: The Trustees of the British Museum.

An early medieval hoard of gold items was discovered near King's Lynn.

A treasure inquest opening was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Wednesday, September 29 which revealed 131 gold coins and four gold objects were found in 2014 by a metal detectorist.

The items are described as an early medieval hoard, and details of the finder and land owner were not provided by the court.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said the items were found on April 1, 2014, near King's Lynn.

The treasure inquest was adjourned until November 3 at Norwich Coroner's Court.

