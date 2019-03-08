The city garden encouraging visitors to turn off their phones and stop talking

Earlham Hall at UEA. The hall's Dutch Garden will be home to Norfolk's first Silent Space, part of a project to help the public enjoy nature peacefully and uninterrupted. Picture: Sonya Duncan Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2013

A space to enjoy nature in Norfolk free from modern life's interruptions is set to open this week.

The University of East Anglia (UEA) is opening a Silent Space in the Dutch Garden at Earlham Hall tomorrow.

The not-for-profit project encourages public gardens to reserve areas for silent visiting, where guests are asked to switch off phones and cameras and refrain from talking to enjoy the settings in peace. While most Silent Spaces operate for only a few hours a week, UEA's Dutch Garden will remain silent throughout the day.

The space was developed as part of the Courage project - a collaboration between UEA and the students' union to promote postgraduate researchers' wellbeing - in partnership with the UEA estates' grounds team.

Postgraduate education officer at UEA(SU) Martin Marko said: "Knowing that the space has been created by members of the university, to support wellbeing, makes it feel like a valuable project and asset to the university and the local community."