Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

The city garden encouraging visitors to turn off their phones and stop talking

PUBLISHED: 07:39 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:35 13 August 2019

Earlham Hall at UEA. The hall's Dutch Garden will be home to Norfolk's first Silent Space, part of a project to help the public enjoy nature peacefully and uninterrupted. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Earlham Hall at UEA. The hall's Dutch Garden will be home to Norfolk's first Silent Space, part of a project to help the public enjoy nature peacefully and uninterrupted. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2013

A space to enjoy nature in Norfolk free from modern life's interruptions is set to open this week.

The University of East Anglia (UEA) is opening a Silent Space in the Dutch Garden at Earlham Hall tomorrow.

You may also want to watch:

The not-for-profit project encourages public gardens to reserve areas for silent visiting, where guests are asked to switch off phones and cameras and refrain from talking to enjoy the settings in peace. While most Silent Spaces operate for only a few hours a week, UEA's Dutch Garden will remain silent throughout the day.

The space was developed as part of the Courage project - a collaboration between UEA and the students' union to promote postgraduate researchers' wellbeing - in partnership  with the UEA estates' grounds team.

Postgraduate education officer at UEA(SU) Martin Marko said: "Knowing that the space has been created by members of the university, to support wellbeing, makes it feel like a valuable project and asset to the university and the local community."

Most Read

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich City fans queuing early to grab seats for West Ham game

Norwich City fans queueing at Carrow Road for West Ham tickets. Picture Bethany Whymark.

Daniel Farke has a message for City’s critics

Norwich City fielded a number of academy-bred prospects at Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

BMW driver caught speeding at 107mph on A47 loses licence

A BMW driver who was caught speeding at 107mph on the A47 at Blofield has lost his licence. Photo: David Brooker

Most Read

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Plans for improvements at two city roundabouts if funding secured

The Heartsease roundabout, Plumstead Road, Norwich PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Norwich City fans queuing early to grab seats for West Ham game

Norwich City fans queueing at Carrow Road for West Ham tickets. Picture Bethany Whymark.

Sea Life cares for A-list seal pups

Feeding time for Elvis Presley the seal at the Hunstanton Sealife Sanctuary. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Drivers could be banned from using mobile phones on hands-free mode

A driver using a mobile phone while driving down Grapes Hill in Norwich. Picture: STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists