Search

Advanced search

Care home create poppy display ahead of centenary commemorations

PUBLISHED: 15:14 06 November 2018

Residents of Ealing House along side their First World War Memorial. Picture Elaine Southern

Residents of Ealing House along side their First World War Memorial. Picture Elaine Southern

Archant

A care home in Great Yarmouth have created a poppy memorial in remembrance of the First World War.

Residents of Ealing House along side their First World War Memorial. Picture Elaine SouthernResidents of Ealing House along side their First World War Memorial. Picture Elaine Southern

Staff and residents at Ealing House Residential Care Home, on Repps Road, have created more than 1000 handmade poppies and a life sized ‘Tommy’ figure to remember those who lost their lives in the war.

Elaine Southern, 48, the activities coordinator and senior carer at Ealing House, said: “This was a good opportunity for the residents to reminisce about their experiences and stories from the war.

“It’s very rewarding to see the display come together.”

Joan Powell, 88, a resident at Ealing House, said: “I was happy making the poppies and being able to do my bit.

Joan Powell, 88, Whose father was in the first world war. Picture: Elaine SouthernJoan Powell, 88, Whose father was in the first world war. Picture: Elaine Southern

“My father was gassed in the First World War, he made it home but unfortunately was never the same.”

The display, created by the 17 residents living in the care home, can be seen at the entrance on site.

Most Read

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast