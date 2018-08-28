Care home create poppy display ahead of centenary commemorations
PUBLISHED: 15:14 06 November 2018
Archant
A care home in Great Yarmouth have created a poppy memorial in remembrance of the First World War.
Staff and residents at Ealing House Residential Care Home, on Repps Road, have created more than 1000 handmade poppies and a life sized ‘Tommy’ figure to remember those who lost their lives in the war.
Elaine Southern, 48, the activities coordinator and senior carer at Ealing House, said: “This was a good opportunity for the residents to reminisce about their experiences and stories from the war.
“It’s very rewarding to see the display come together.”
Joan Powell, 88, a resident at Ealing House, said: “I was happy making the poppies and being able to do my bit.
“My father was gassed in the First World War, he made it home but unfortunately was never the same.”
The display, created by the 17 residents living in the care home, can be seen at the entrance on site.