Charity sells record 1,100 items online in month
PUBLISHED: 13:21 14 August 2020
More than 1,100 items were sold by a charity’s online shop in a record-breaking first month since it returned from lockdown.
East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ (EACH) eBay sand Amazon operations, both based in Thetford, have been shut in recent months.
In July, the online shop sold 1,166 items - raising £24,302 for the charity. With the closure of all of its shops at the end of March, EACH was losing £100,000 a week in income.
Among the big sellers were a smart sound bar speaker, a vintage nine-carat gold case Rolex watch, with 16 rubies and seven loose-leaf folders of collectable bookmarks.
Sarah Throssell, EACH acting head of retail, said: “We’re really pleased with how things have gone for our high street shops since we reopened the first five in mid-June.
“The return to trading we’ve had means we’re starting to once again play the role we need to in helping fund vital care and support for families who access EACH’s services.”
