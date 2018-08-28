Norfolk charity reveals how many bags of donations it needs per week

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) has revealed it takes over 6,000 bags of donations a week to run its shops, as the charity launches its Bag It, Bring It, Boost It campaign for 2019. Picture: EACH Archant

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) has revealed it needs more than 6,000 bags of donations a week to keep its charity shops going.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Now, in a bid to help keep the flow of donations going the charity -which has 35 shops across the East of England- has launched its Bag It, Bring It, Boost It campaign for 2019.

Encouraging individuals, families, community groups and businesses to bag up their unwanted items and drop them off at an EACH shop, the annual donation drive has been a huge success since it was first launched in 2017.

Ian Nicolson, EACH head of retail and trading, said: “Our retail portfolio’s rapidly expanding, with nine shops having opened last year, and it’s important we continue receiving donations of all types of items to keep our shelves well stocked.”

Businesses and groups wishing to sign up for the campaign should visit, each.org.uk