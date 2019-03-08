Donation of £292,000 will fund children’s hospice treatment room

A huge donation will be used to build facilities at a new children’s hospice.

East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) has received a huge £292,000 towards the nook appeal from Morrisons. PHOTO: EACH

The £292,000 donation from Morrisons to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) will sponsor the treatment room and lounge at the nook, the new children’s hospice being built in Framingham Earl.

Jane Campbell, EACH service manager, said: “We’re so grateful to Morrisons for their very generous donation and look forward to showing them the rooms after building is, hopefully, completed this summer.

“We’re really looking forward to having a purpose-built treatment room that’ll enable us to carry out clinical procedures in an appropriate environment. We currently have to use the play room for this.

“The family lounge is a much bigger space than we have now and will offer families the opportunity to cater for themselves if they want to, instead of relying on staff to make them a sandwich or cup of tea. It also allows them to watch television and be themselves in their own space, but with easy access to their children.”

EACH offers care to children with life-threatening conditions and support to their families, currently delivered in Norfolk from Quidenham.

The changing and more complex needs of those EACH cares for and increased demand for its service has meant the charity has outgrown its hospice.

The nook will be spread across a single floor, with more areas for clinical care, a hydrotherapy pool, state-of-the-art sensory room, larger and better equipped en-suite bedrooms, dedicated therapy rooms and much more.

The nook appeal to raise £10m was launched in November 2014, in the presence of EACH patron the Duchess of Cambridge. The current total is £8.8m, meaning there is £1.2 million to raise by summer.

Those wanting to support the appeal can complete the special donation coupon in the Eastern Daily Press, media partner for the nook appeal.

You can also Buy a Brick – add to a virtual wall on an exclusive section of the EACH website at www.each.org.uk/buyabrick or help fund a practical item for when the hospice is open at www.each.org.uk/shop-for-the-nook.

For more fundraising ideas call EACH’s fundraising team on 01953 666767.