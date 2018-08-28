Children’s charity special festive evening in Holt

A children’s charity Christmas event will hear heartfelt messages from its supporters and volunteers.

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) is looking forward to a magical evening of carols at its Christmas service in Gresham’s School Chapel, Holt, from 7pm-8pm on Wednesday, December 12.

Guests will have the chance to join in with traditional carols, hear some heartfelt readings from EACH supporters, volunteers and Patron the Marchioness of Cholmondley, and enjoy performances from the school choirs of Sheringham Primary, Beeston Hall and Gresham’s.

There will also be a raffle, featuring prizes donated by Byfords, Holt Bookshop, Starlings, Horatio’s and Lucy Loveheart, among others.

The nook appeal will benefit from a retiring collection.

Tim Jenkins, EACH Norfolk community fundraiser, said: “We hope to see many happy and smiling faces at this special festive evening that takes place at the beautiful Gresham’s School Chapel.

“Community support at events like this is crucial to our work, allowing us to continue providing families with a lifeline at an unimaginably difficult time.”