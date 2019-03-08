Children's hospice calls on people to put themselves in its 'volunteer frame'

A children's hospice is inviting people to star in one of its special picture frames to help raise money for children with life threatening illnesses.

The charity East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) has re-launched its successful 'Be a Name in our Frame' campaign and is calling on people to volunteer their time in various charity shops across the region, which raise more than £4 million annually.

Ian Nicolson, EACH head of retail and trading, said: "We need people to complete all sorts of tasks, from steaming clothes to dressing windows and operating tills to picking out gems for our equally successful eBay shop.

"It's not just us that benefit, of course, as the positive working environments at our shops mean volunteers make friends and also learn new skills."

EACH has 15 shops in Norfolk and a further 13 in Suffolk, all of which are looking for new volunteers.

For more information visit the EACH website, email volunteerservices@each.org.uk or call 01223 205183.