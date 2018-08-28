Double bubble fun to return to Norfolk this summer

EACH Bubble Rush is set to return to King's Lynn and Norwich this summer. Picture: Vancouver Quarter Vancouver Quarter

There will be double bubble fun in Norfolk this year as a children’s charity foam-tastic fundraiser returns in the summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

EACH Bubble Rush is set to return to King's Lynn and Norwich this summer. Picture: Vancouver Quarter EACH Bubble Rush is set to return to King's Lynn and Norwich this summer. Picture: Vancouver Quarter

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) is bringing back the Bubble Rush 5k run in Norwich and King’s Lynn to raise funds for the charity.

The event last year, which raised £70,000, saw almost 3,000 people get covered in coloured foam as they passed bubble stations where cannons pumped out foam to create a four foot bubble bath.

EACH Bubble Rush is set to return to King's Lynn and Norwich this summer. Picture: Vancouver Quarter EACH Bubble Rush is set to return to King's Lynn and Norwich this summer. Picture: Vancouver Quarter

In 2019, EACH will host a Bubble Rush on Saturday, May 18, at Eaton Park, Norwich and on Sunday, June 16, at The Walks, King’s Lynn. At both, runners will go off in two waves at 11am and 12pm.

Emma Benstead, EACH Norfolk events fundraiser, said: “We’re thrilled to be running these two events again after such a brilliant response when we staged them for the first time last year.”

EACH Bubble Rush is set to return to King's Lynn and Norwich this summer. Picture: Rose Peasgood EACH Bubble Rush is set to return to King's Lynn and Norwich this summer. Picture: Rose Peasgood

For more information visit: www.each.org.uk/bubblerush.